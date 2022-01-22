House panel OKs bill hiking pensionersâ€™ benefits



















































 
























House panel OKs bill hiking pensioners’ benefits
 


Edu Punay - The Philippine Star
January 22, 2022 | 12:00am





 
In a virtual meeting on Thursday, the special committee on senior citizens recommended for plenary approval House Bill (HB) 9773 or the proposed Pensioners’ Equal Benefits Act.
MANILA, Philippines — A House panel has approved a measure seeking to grant additional benefits for pensioners.


In a virtual meeting on Thursday, the special committee on senior citizens recommended for plenary approval House Bill (HB) 9773 or the proposed Pensioners’ Equal Benefits Act.


The bill, authored by social services committee chair and Quezon City District 5 Rep. Alfred Vargas, seeks to grant an annual Christmas cash gift and the right to get an increase in pension, which is denied to pensioners under Republic Act 7699 or the Portability Law.


Under RA 7699, retirees may combine their years of service in the private and government sectors, represented by their Social Security System and Government Service Insurance System  (GSIS) contributions.


Vargas said the measure aims to correct the discrimination and diminution of the pensioners’ benefits and grant all pensioners equal rights and privileges.


The panel approved the bill despite apprehensions by GSIS vice president for legal affairs Lucio Yu Jr., who said “the cash gift is not really part of the benefits granted under RA 8291,” which increased GSIS coverage and benefits.         


 


 










 









