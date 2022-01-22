

















































 
























Nation
 
LRT-2 elevators, escalators fixed
 


Ghio Ong - The Philippine Star
January 22, 2022 | 12:00am





 


MANILA, Philippines — Faulty elevators and escalators at the Light Rail Transit Line 2 (LRT-2) have been fixed, its operator said yesterday.


The Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) drew flak after a photo showing a disabled man struggling to climb stairs while security personnel carried his wheelchair went viral.


Of the LRT-2’s 40 elevators and 72 escalators, 32 elevators and 24 escalators were “already working” as of Wednesday, according to the LRTA.


The restoration of the elevators and escalators would “ensure that everyone, especially the mobility-challenged train riders – the elderly or senior citizens, pregnant women, and persons with disabilities – can easily move around its stations and board its trains,” the agency said in its statement.


The LRTA repaired the faulty elevators and escalators upon orders from Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, who inspected the rail line earlier this month.


The LRTA earlier said the faulty escalators and elevators were the subject of a P170.3-million graft complaint filed before the Office of the Ombudsman.


 










 









