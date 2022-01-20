3 held for poll gun ban violation in Bulacan

MALOLOS, Philippines — Three persons were arrested in Bulacan on Tuesday for violation of the election gun ban

Reports reaching the office of acting provincial police chief Col. Rommel Ochave showed that Kyle Christian Mendones was apprehended along Lias Road in Marilao and Marcelo Yambot in Barangay San Agustin in San Miguel for indiscriminate firing.

Yambot reportedly tried to commit suicide by shooting himself before he was apprehended and taken to a hospital where he was declared in stable condition.

Nomer Mendoza yielded a gun following his arrest in a drug sting in Barangay Ibayo in Marilao.

Police said a .45-caliber pistol, two .38-caliber revolvers, six sachets of shabu, a motorcycle and marked money were recovered from the suspects.