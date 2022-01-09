Alfred Vargas tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Rep. Alfred Vargas (Quezon City), an actor, is among the thousands who recently contracted the virus that causes COVID-19.

Vargas, who is asymptomatic so far, confirmed this in a Facebook post where he calls the positive test a "painful truth that tens of thousands of our fellow Filipinos suddenly had to face this week."

Related Stories Philippines records highest COVID-19 cases in a day

His announcement came a day after the Philippines reported its highest single-day tally of newly detected COVID-19 cases.

VIEW: COVID-19 Daily Tally and Vaccination Tracker

“COVID-19 infection has always been a real threat in our line of duty and it is a constant concern for me and our staff, despite the prevention best practices we have put in place,” Vargas wrote.

The 5th district congressman is in isolation as of the moment.

“I, however, ask for everyone’s prayer of healing and peace of mind—not just for me and those in quarantine and isolation, but also for our nation and the world,” he said.