Metro Manila police claim 9% decline in crime incidence since November 2020

MANILA, Philippines — The National Capital Region Police Office reported Sunday a 9% decrease in crime incidence in Metro Manila for the calendar year 2021 as compared to 2020.

In a statement, the NCRPO said that the numbers in its report translate "to a -1,082 or 13% decreased in the occurrence of index crimes and -2,261 or 7% decreased in the occurrence of non-index crimes in Metro Manila."

It also clarified that the period for its assessment "covers mainly the time frame when its current chief Police Maj. Gen. Vicente Danao held office as its Regional Director." Danao was appointed Metro Manila police chief in November 2020.

Among the crimes with the greatest decrease in occurrence was murder, which went down from 687 in 2020 to 490 in 2021, which reflected around a 29% decrease.

Physical injuries also decreased by 34% after recording 1,122 incidents in 2020 to 741 cases for the past year.

Incidence of other crimes also went down, such as:

homicide which records around 16% decrease from 171 to 143;

rape by 8% from 1,083 to 997;

robbery by 11% from 1,446 to 1,286;

theft by 3% from 3,187 to 3,094;

Carnapping of Motor Vehicle by 9% from 126 to 115;

Carnapping of Motorcycle by 18% from 631 to 516;

The NCRPO in its statement that "other special complex crimes" went down by 25% from 44 to 33 this year.

“Our success in the fight against all forms of criminality, illegal drugs and terrorism may be attributed to the strengthened partnership we have developed with our community," Danao said.

"It played an indispensable role in providing necessary information for immediate resolution of offenses and their increased confidence made it easier for them to report right away when crimes are being committed."