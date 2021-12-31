

















































 
























35 fishermen rescued in Palawan boat mishap
 


John Unson - Philstar.com
December 31, 2021 | 2:36pm





  
Photo from Naval Forces West-Philippine Navy show the actual rescue of the 35 fishermen in Palawan seas. 
Handout photo, via John Unson
 


COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Philippine Navy personnel rescued 35 fishermen whose boat capsized Thursday about five miles off Cauayan Island in Palawan.  


Radio reports on Friday said the fishermen were brought aboard the naval boat BRP Antonio Luna and provided with clothes and food by rescuers under the Naval Forces West based in Palawan.


Their boat reportedly sunk several miles off Cauayan Island in Cuyo, Palawan.


The Naval Forces West immediately launched the rescue mission after learning of the incident from the Maritime Situational Awareness Center -West in Palawan.


 










 

 







