Rookie cop accused of rape
 


Neil Jayson Servallos - The Philippine Star
December 28, 2021 | 12:00am





 


MANILA, Philippines — A rookie police officer is facing criminal and administrative charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in Laguna on Sunday, authorities said yesterday.


Pat. John Mari Lontok reportedly had a drinking spree with the victim and her friends at the woman’s house in Sta. Maria town.


The woman, who was drunk, fell asleep at past midnight.


She said she woke up without her clothes on and with Lontok allegedly sexually assaulting her.


The victim told probers she tried to scream, but Lontok allegedly threatened to kill her.


“The suspect fled, leaving his bag containing his service firearm under the bed,” probers said in a report.


The victim was accompanied by her family to the Sta. Maria police station on Sunday morning to report the incident.


Lontok surrendered to a team of arresting officers who went to his house in the afternoon of the same day. He is detained at the Sta. Maria police detention cell.


“This is a very unfortunate report. We will make sure that this will be a fair and speedy investigation,” Philippine National Police   (PNP) chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos said in a statement.


Investigators are verifying records of the firearm recovered in the victim’s house.


The  PNP Internal Affairs Service will investigate the incident.


 










 









