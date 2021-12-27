

















































 
























Soldiers in Christmas Day shooting in Taguig may face administrative cases too
 


December 27, 2021 | 1:05pm





 
Soldiers in Christmas Day shooting in Taguig may face administrative cases too
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Army vowed to cooperate with the Philippine National Police on the case of three soldiers involved in the Christmas Day shooting incident in Taguig City that wounded six civilians as it assured the public that it would not condone the suspects' actions.


"The personnel under investigation are already in the custody of the PNP. The PA is collaborating with the PNP on their investigation of the incident and will cooperate in any legal actions that may be taken against the suspects," Col. Xerxes Trinidad, Army spokesperson, said in a statement Sunday night.



"Internally, we are also conducting a parallel investigation for the administrative cases that may be filed against them."


He also assured the public that the army does not condone any violation of laws or regulations by its personnel.


"We expect high standards of military discipline and values to all our personnel, hence if proven guilty, appropriate sanctions shall be meted against them," Trinidad said.


READ: PNP: Three military men sought for Christmas shooting in Taguig


To recall, Army Capt. Nheiljay Maguddayao Garcia, Probationary 2LT Felomino Maguddayao Garcia, and 1LT Minalyn Awat Ladyong were out drinking in Barangay Pinagsama when they were pelted with stones by a group of men.


Infuriated, the three military men used a rifle they had on hand to fire back. 


Wounded in the shooting were Edsel Hecita Polo, 28; JD Umbaro Navales, 24; John Carl Marca Sabino,18; and three unnamed minors aged 17, 16, and 14. They were rushed to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.


Metro Manila police chief: Gun not a passport for indiscriminate firing


Police Maj. Gen. Vicente Danao, Metro Manila police chief, condemned the incident in a separate statement. 


"There are a lot of peaceful means to prevent and repel the aggression without resorting to firing your guns. A gun is not a passport for indiscriminate firing. Please be assured that this will be handled without fear or favor," he said. 


The PNP has since coordinated with the Armed Forces of the Philippines for the proper disposition over the case, Police Gen. Dionardo Carlos, PNP chief, said earlier Sunday. 


 










 









