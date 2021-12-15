
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Nation
                        
Lanao del Sur's demo veggie farm in full swing
                        

                           
John Unson - Philstar.com
December 15, 2021 | 11:19am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Lanao del Sur's demo veggie farm in full swing
The vegetable demonstration farm of Lanao del Sur provincial government.
via The STAR / John Unson
                        

                        
LANAO DEL SUR, Philippines — The provincial government of Lanao del Sur is now producing organic vegetables in large volumes in a farm that officials want to replicate in other areas in the province.



The Lanao del Sur Techno-Demo farm is located in Marantao, which is near Marawi City, the capital of the province.





Gov. Mamintal Adiong, Jr. said Wednesday the farm is being operated by the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist.



In a statement Monday, the PAO said workers have lately been harvesting big volumes of vegetables from the farm, a demonstration facility for Lanao del Sur residents.



Adiong said the provincial government is ready to help educate farmers on how to earn extra income from diversified vegetable farming.



"They can learn from the demonstration farm about crop diversification and how to produce much more via modern vegetable farming techniques," Adiong said.



Lanao del Sur, whose capital is Marawi City, has 39 towns whose residents rely on farming as primary means of livelihood.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      LANAO DEL NORTE
                                                      MARAWI CITY
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 4 regions, cities monitored for increase in COVID-19 cases
                              


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 December 15, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
While all regions in the country are now at minimal risk for COVID-19, the Department of Health is monitoring two regions and two cities, which recorded an increase in infections.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Cop killed in knife attack; suspect shot dead
                              


                              

                                                                  By John Unson |
                                 December 15, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A man believed to be drunk went amuck and killed a policeman in a knife attack at the police station in this town on Monday night.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LRT-2 execs face P170 million graft raps
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LRT-2 execs face P170 million graft raps


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Light Rail Transit Authority  has filed graft cases against five former and incumbent LRT-2 officials linked to the allegedly...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senate OKs solo parents welfare bill
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senate OKs solo parents welfare bill


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Senate approved on third and final reading yesterday the Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Act, which will benefit around...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Suspect slain, P1.02 million shabu seized in Camarines Norte
                              


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 December 15, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A most wanted drug pusher was killed in a sting in Camarines Norte on Monday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte orders DILG: Prepare drug war report
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte orders DILG: Prepare drug war report


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte has ordered the Department of the Interior and Local Government to prepare a report on the war on drugs...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DSWD warns public vs fake Facebook page
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DSWD warns public vs fake Facebook page


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Social Welfare and Development has warned the public against a fake Facebook page of the DSWD offering ayuda...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 166 professionals join PNP as commissioned officers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
166 professionals join PNP as commissioned officers


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine National Police has hired 166 professionals as commissioned officers.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 2 alleged gunrunners nabbed in Taguig
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
2 alleged gunrunners nabbed in Taguig


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Agents of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group arrested two suspected gunrunners in Taguig City on Monday nigh...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 2 households in Manila locked down
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
2 households in Manila locked down


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Two houses in Manila were placed under granular lockdown due to COVID-19 cases, the Philippine National Police reported ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with