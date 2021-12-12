
































































 




   







   















Nation
                        
Follow rules, political rally organizers told
                        

                           
Ralph Edwin Villanueva - The Philippine Star
December 12, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Organizers of political rallies should follow certain guidelines to minimize traffic gridlocks, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said yesterday.



The agency held a press conference ahead of today’s motorcade set by supporters of presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and his running mate Sara Duterte-Carpio.



MMDA general manager Romando Artes said that while the agency has issued a permit, rally organizers should also secure permits from local government units (LGUs) that oversee secondary roads.



He added that organizers should finish the motorcade at 10 a.m. at the latest.



“These are our guidelines and conditions on our permit. The organizers should follow our guidelines and conditions, otherwise we would be strict and we would issue tickets,” he said.



Artes said they are considering having organizers post a bond that would be forfeited if they violate the guidelines.



EDSA traffic chief Bong Nebrija, in the same press conference, said they would deploy personnel to secure the roads and police officers to enforce minimum health protocols.



He added that the permit the MMDA issued does not exempt motorcade participants from obeying traffic rules.



“We have seen in previous caravans that there are riders who are not wearing their helmets. That is a no-no. Unnecessary stopping would not be allowed, as well as bicycles and tricycles along EDSA,” Nebrija said, adding that violators would be issued traffic citation tickets.



Retired military general Romeo Poquiz, the motorcade’s ground commander, said they have a permit from the Pasay City government “but we are ready to take the sanctions from the local governments of Manila and Quezon City. But we have our permit from the MMDA.”



As of yesterday, it is expected that drivers of 3,000 motorcycles, 130 buses and almost 100 cars would be attending the event.



The first group will come from the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange, then go through EDSA and East Avenue to the Quezon Memorial Circle in Quezon City.



Another group will start from South Road in Rizal Park and go through Padre Burgos and Taft Avenues, Quezon Bridge, Quezon Boulevard, Lerma street, España Boulevard and Quezon Avenue to the Quezon Memorial Circle.



The two groups will then go through Quezon Avenue, EDSA and Roxas Boulevard back to their respective starting points.                


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

