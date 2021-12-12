Go vows to continue helping Pinoys in crisis

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Bong Go vowed on Friday to bring aid to disadvantaged communities adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and other crisis situations.

“People say I am the President’s aide. I am not just that but I am an aide to fellow Filipinos. I am ready to help everyone. President Duterte and I have only one purpose – to serve and help everyone deal with COVID-19,” he said in Filipino.

Go and his outreach team handed out financial assistance, grocery packs, meals, masks and vitamins to 195 persons whose homes were destroyed in a fire in San Andres, Manila recently. The distribution of assistance was held at the Amadome covered court.

Go also gave away new pairs of shoes, bicycles and computer tablets to select recipients.

Following the passage of the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act, which Go authored and co-sponsored in the Senate, the senator said that he is optimistic that the BFP will be more equipped and ready in addressing and preventing fire-related incidents.

Under Republic Act 11589, also known as the BFP Modernization Act of 2021, the agency is mandated to develop a 10-year modernization fire program that includes the acquisition of modern fire equipment, recruitment of more firefighters, and provision of specialized trainings, among others