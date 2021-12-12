
































































 




   







   















Nation
                        
‘Cagayan logs highest death rate due to Delta’
                        

                           
Janvic Mateo - The Philippine Star
December 12, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Cagayan logged the highest number of fatalities per one million people during the Delta variant-driven surge in COVID-19 cases from July to October, the OCTA Research Group said yesterday.



Citing data from the Department of Health, OCTA said Cagayan recorded 1,183 deaths during the period, which translates to 920 deaths per one million people.



The death rate in Benguet, Apayao, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Guimaras and Aurora was also higher because the areas have less than one million population.



Benguet had 722 deaths from July to October or 840 per one  million people; Apayao, 78 or 625 per million; Quirino, 114 or 572 per million; Nueva Vizcaya, 273 or 559 per million; Guimaras, 96 or 513 per million, and Aurora, 106 or 461 per million.



Cebu, which recorded 2,368 deaths during the same period, ranked eighth with 459 deaths per one million people.



The other provinces with the highest death rate due to the Delta variant are Ilocos Norte with 270 or 439 per one million people and Zambales, 387 or 427 per million.



While Metro Manila recorded the highest number of fatalities at 2,444, its big population pushed it down to 39th spot at 174 deaths per one million people.



OCTA said eight provinces had fewer than 10 deaths per one million people. These are Misamis Occidental, Masbate, Basilan, Sarangani, Zamboanga Sibugay, Camarines Norte, Maguindanao and Sultan Kudarat.



Sulu and Tawi-Tawi logged zero deaths due to COVID-19 during the four months.



In terms of number of deaths, Metro Manila, Cebu and Cagayan topped the list followed by Negros Occidental with 885; Iloilo, 794; Benguet, 722, and Isabela, 694.



OCTA said the number of fatalities could still change due to late reporting.



Zero COVID-19 cases in 64 Cebu barangays



Meanwhile, 64 of the 80 barangays in Cebu City no longer have active infections.



Of the 16 barangays, which recorded new cases in the past 10 days, 10 have only one case while the rest have two to four infections.



Data from the city government’s Emergency Operations Center showed that the positivity rate in the city dropped to .18 percent.



Cebu City recorded 38 active cases on Friday, the lowest since April last year.



At least 69.6 percent of city residents have received their COVID vaccine while 49.23 percent have been fully vaccinated. – With Caecent Magsumbol/The Freeman



 



 





                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

