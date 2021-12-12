
































































 




   







   















Nation
                        
LPA spotted off Mindanao
                        

                           
Romina Cabrera - The Philippine Star
December 12, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said it is monitoring a low-pressure area that may enter the country next week.



The low-pressure area was monitored at 2,000 kilometers east of Mindanao at 3 p.m. yesterday.



PAGASA said the weather system was expected to develop into a tropical cyclone in the next two days before it enters the Philippine area of responsibility by Tuesday.



The low-pressure area will be named Odette once it enters the country. It was forecast to make landfall in the vicinity of Eastern Visayas or Caraga.



PAGASA said the shear line is affecting Southern Luzon and bringing cloudy skies with scattered rain over Calabarzon, Bicol, Eastern Visayas, Marinduque and Romblon.



The northeast monsoon is affecting Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.



Localized thunderstorms are expected in the rest of the country.



PAGASA warned the public of flashfloods or landslides during heavy rain.                


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

