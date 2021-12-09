Man found dead in car

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna, Philippines – A man was found dead in a car in Calaca, Batangas yesterday.

Geronimo Mastirili, 43, former administrative officer at the TCN Security Agency, was positively identified by his relatives, town police chief Maj. Edwin Lacostales said.

Mastirili’s body, which bore multiple gunshot wounds, was found in a gray Mitsubishi Mirage in Barangay Cahil at around 5 a.m.

Fourteen bullet shells for a gun of unknown caliber were recovered at the scene.

“The victim’s car was caught by a CCTV (closed-circuit television camera) along the road,” officer-on-case M/Sgt. Argel Noche said.