
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Nation
                        
Duterte administration continues to promote and protect welfare of OFWs, says Bong Go as he commends PRRD order to ensure completion of OFW hospital
                        

                           
The Philippine Star
December 7, 2021 | 9:30pm

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Senator and Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography Christopher “Bong” Go lauded President Rodrigo Duterte for signing an executive order which will secure the completion of the country’s first hospital dedicated to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in San Fernando City, Pampanga.



With a 100-bed capacity, the hospital will primarily cater to OFWs and their qualified dependents. In addition to providing medical care, it will also conduct research on the prevention, care and treatment of occupational diseases common among OFWs as well as train health workers on the implementation of OFW-specific occupational health services. “Masakit para sa akin na makita ang mga OFWs na iniiwan ang kanilang mga mahal sa buhay para lamang makapagtrabaho sa mga malalayong bansa. Marami sa kanila ang nawalan ng mga trabaho dulot ng pandemya at namomroblema kung ano ang ipangtutustos sa kanilang mga pamilya. Kaya bilang mambabatas, talagang natutuwa akong makita na binibigyan natin ng tamang pagkilala ang mga bagong bayani sa panahong ito,” shared Go.



Newly signed Executive Order No. 154 provides for the creation of the Inter-Agency Committee on the OFW Hospital (ICOH) to serve as the Board of Trustees of the hospital. The body's main functions and responsibilities will include promulgating policies and implementing plans and programs of the hospital, among others. The ICOH will be composed of the Secretaries of the Department of Labor and Employment, Department of Health, and Department of Budget and Management; Administrators of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration and the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration; and two representatives from the private sector as appointed by the President. Through OWWA, a referral system will be created to ensure the efficient delivery of medical and healthcare services, including the conduct of pre-employment medical examinations of departing OFWs. The construction work for the hospital officially commenced in January 2021 and is expected to be completed by the end of the year. Costs of the initial construction phase, which amounted to P521.8 million, was funded by the Bloomberry Cultural Foundation, Inc.



As part of his commitment to advance the welfare of OFWs, Go personally led the groundbreaking ceremony in February 2020. During the event, he met with Nancy Valencia, an undocumented domestic helper who was repatriated from Lebanon with the help of the senator's office. To further streamline the services provided for OFWs, Go more recently authored and co-sponsored Senate Bill No. 2234 which provides for the establishment of the Department of Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos (DMWOF).



Filed in May 2021, the bill was certified as urgent by President Duterte. It is the consolidated version of Go's earlier bill to create the Department of Overseas Filipinos and took into consideration inputs from the concerned executive agencies. If passed, the DMWOF will be responsible for formulating, recommending and implementing policies, plans, programs and guidelines to protect overseas Filipinos, including OFWs, as well as promote their interests and resolve issues concerning them in a timely and effective manner.



“Higit kumulang sampung porsyento ng ating populasyon ang nasa abroad. Mahirap mawalay sa sariling bayan para lang buhayin ang pamilya at mabigyan ng mas magandang kinabukasan ang inyong mga anak. Bilang mambabatas, gagawin namin ang lahat upang maipaglaban ang inyong kapakanan,” pledged the senator. “Itong panukalang batas na ito ang isa sa mga pinakamahalagang hakbang para masiguro na tututukan ng gobyerno ang kapakanan ninyo. Hindi nababayaran ang lungkot, lalung-lalo na kung napapalayo sa mahal sa buhay,” he continued.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BONG GO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Teen bludgeons mother to death
                              


                              

                                                                  By Jennifer Rendon |
                                 December 7, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A 16-year-old boy allegedly attacked his parents with a hammer, killing his mother in Anini-y, Antique on Saturday night.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lakas-CMD condemns attack on party mates in Zamboanga City
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lakas-CMD condemns attack on party mates in Zamboanga City


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
"This cowardly act deserves our collective outrage and condemnation...May the perpetrators behind this appalling attack be...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Unvaxxed cops relegated to desk work
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Unvaxxed cops relegated to desk work


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Unvaccinated police officers will be relegated to administrative work under the “no jab, no duty” policy of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 OCTA: Quezon City winning war vs COVID-19
                              


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 December 7, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Quezon City, the largest locality in Metro Manila in terms of land area and population, has registered less than 30 new cases of COVID-19 per day, according to OCTA Research Group.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 No COVID-19 in 6 of 8 Aurora towns
                              


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Zoleta |
                                 December 7, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Six of eight municipalities in this province recorded zero COVID case on Sunday, according to the local emergency operations center.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Legarda: Support agriculture, promote food culture to achieve food security and preserve culinary heritage
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Legarda: Support agriculture, promote food culture to achieve food security and preserve culinary heritage


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Legarda, a staunch advocate of heritage conservation and preservation and a farmer herself, said that to effectively reduce...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP investigating slay of ex-cop Ilocos Norte town councilor
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP investigating slay of ex-cop Ilocos Norte town councilor


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Police Gen. Dionardo Carlos said that it was too "early to say that this is election-related."

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Basilan town mayor slain in Zamboanga attack
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Basilan town mayor slain in Zamboanga attack


                              

                                                                  By Roel Pareño |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
A municipal mayor in Basilan and a security escort were killed, while another mayor was wounded in an attack by four unidentified...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 89 hospitals using COVID-19 pill molnupiravir &ndash; DOH
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
89 hospitals using COVID-19 pill molnupiravir – DOH


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Eighty-nine hospitals are using the oral antiviral drug molnupiravir for COVID-19 patients despite lack of emergency use authorization,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nuezca died of heart attack, BuCor insists
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nuezca died of heart attack, BuCor insists


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Bureau of Corrections maintained yesterday that dismissed police officer Jonel Nuezca died of a heart attack at the New...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with