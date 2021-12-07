
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Nation
                        
Legarda: Support agriculture, promote food culture to achieve food security and preserve culinary heritage
                        

                           
Philstar.com
December 7, 2021 | 6:37pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Legarda: Support agriculture, promote food culture to achieve food security and preserve culinary heritage
Legarda, a staunch advocate of heritage conservation and preservation and a farmer herself, said that to effectively reduce hunger and malnutrition in the country, there is a need to provide more substantial support for agriculture. 
Photo Release
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Former three-term Senator and now Deputy Speaker Loren Legarda has issued a call to promote sustainable good nutrition and food security, as well as the importance of preserving local food heritage.



She asserted that this may be done by providing the necessary support for agriculture, especially for small farmers and urban gardeners and by promoting traditional cooking methods, using heirloom ingredients.



Legarda, a staunch advocate of heritage conservation and preservation and a farmer herself, said that to effectively reduce hunger and malnutrition in the country, there is a need to provide more substantial support for agriculture. Towards this end, educating Filipinos and supporting Philippine gastronomy is essential, a move that would also highlight the rich history and diversity of Filipino cuisine.



“The current pandemic has exposed the vulnerability of food supply chains to shocks, threatening the food and nutritional security of Filipinos. Income losses have reduced people’s access to food, while disruption of supply chains has hampered their physical access to and availability of food. Providing our farmers with the long-term assistance they need will address food security and sustainability problems. Having a sustainable and resilient food system can also help preserve the culinary heritage of Filipinos,” Legarda said.






The three-term Senator recently filed House Bill 10551 or the Philippine Culinary Heritage Act, which seeks to ensure and preserve the culinary heritage that has been passed on from generation to generation in this country.



Legarda called for the government’s support in conducting cultural food mapping and promoting food tourism, highlighting the profile of Philippine gastronomy, heirloom ingredients and the intricacies of food processing and preparation.



“Given the country’s archipelagic nature, each region and each province have their own unique recipes and cuisines passed on from one generation to another. We may come from different provinces with varied cultures, practices and traditions, but our history and our values unite us as Filipinos,” Legarda said.



Legarda’s home province, Antique, boasts of its own culinary heritage such as the lasaw (melted muscovado sugar stored inside a bamboo), pako salad, binabak (fresh water shrimps with coconut), porbida (native chicken with alupidan leaves and coconut milk), tinuom nga makul (wild mushrooms with tomatoes, onions, ginger and garlic—all wrapped in a banana leaf purse) and other recipes that have been part of their traditions and beliefs.



Among these is the Patuyaw or freshwater shrimps often cooked in coconut milk with bamboo shoots. It is believed by the Antiqueños that when cooking patuyaw, the soup should not spill from the pot or angongan or choking—caused by evil spirits—could happen to those who eat it.






“Cultural considerations of the Filipino cuisine cannot remain at the sidelines of policymaking. We have to invest in our rich and diverse culture to preserve Philippine culinary traditions and heirloom produce. The fundamental goal of heritage mapping is to inform, educate and help people realize and appreciate our rich heritage and remind us of what we could lose as a result of collective apathy and what we stand to gain from protecting and promoting such heritage instead,” Legarda said.



The former senator also added that preserving the country’s culinary heritage starts with awareness and appreciation of its history and diversity. There is likewise a need to engage in culture-sensitive governance and development to achieve inclusive growth. 



“Enlightening the Filipinos about our culinary heritage is a key towards understanding the diversity of Filipino culture. Our love for food and the variety of cuisines found in each province should be given importance, then, as this is part of our identity. Let’s start educating the young and refresh the mindset of the old. This will be our vital investment in achieving food security, self-sufficiency and culinary heritage preservation,” Legarda concluded.


                        


                        



                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      SENATOR LOREN LEGARDA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Teen bludgeons mother to death
                              


                              

                                                                  By Jennifer Rendon |
                                 December 7, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A 16-year-old boy allegedly attacked his parents with a hammer, killing his mother in Anini-y, Antique on Saturday night.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lakas-CMD condemns attack on party mates in Zamboanga City
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lakas-CMD condemns attack on party mates in Zamboanga City


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
"This cowardly act deserves our collective outrage and condemnation...May the perpetrators behind this appalling attack be...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Unvaxxed cops relegated to desk work
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Unvaxxed cops relegated to desk work


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Unvaccinated police officers will be relegated to administrative work under the “no jab, no duty” policy of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 OCTA: Quezon City winning war vs COVID-19
                              


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 December 7, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Quezon City, the largest locality in Metro Manila in terms of land area and population, has registered less than 30 new cases of COVID-19 per day, according to OCTA Research Group.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 No COVID-19 in 6 of 8 Aurora towns
                              


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Zoleta |
                                 December 7, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Six of eight municipalities in this province recorded zero COVID case on Sunday, according to the local emergency operations center.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP investigating slay of ex-cop Ilocos Norte town councilor
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP investigating slay of ex-cop Ilocos Norte town councilor


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Police Gen. Dionardo Carlos said that it was too "early to say that this is election-related."

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Basilan town mayor slain in Zamboanga attack
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Basilan town mayor slain in Zamboanga attack


                              

                                                                  By Roel PareÃ±o |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
A municipal mayor in Basilan and a security escort were killed, while another mayor was wounded in an attack by four unidentified...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 89 hospitals using COVID-19 pill molnupiravir &ndash; DOH
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
89 hospitals using COVID-19 pill molnupiravir – DOH


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Eighty-nine hospitals are using the oral antiviral drug molnupiravir for COVID-19 patients despite lack of emergency use authorization,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nuezca died of heart attack, BuCor insists
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nuezca died of heart attack, BuCor insists


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Bureau of Corrections maintained yesterday that dismissed police officer Jonel Nuezca died of a heart attack at the New...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP: No foul play in Jonson&rsquo;s death
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP: No foul play in Jonson’s death


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Billionaire scion Julian Ongpin is no longer a person of interest in the death of artist Bree Jonson as investigators found...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with