
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Nation
                        
PNP investigating slay of ex-cop Ilocos Norte town councilor
                        

                           
Philstar.com
December 7, 2021 | 1:43pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
PNP investigating slay of ex-cop Ilocos Norte town councilor
Satellite image captured on December 7, 2021 shows the town of Sarrat in Ilocos Norte.
Google Maps
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The chief of the Philippine National Police Chief ordered Tuesday an investigation into the assassination of a town councilor and former cop in Sarrat, Ilocos Norte. 



According to police reports, Sangguniang Bayan member Apolonio Medrano, 69, of Sarrat town was shot dead after attending a Monday flag-raising ceremony as he was about to board his vehicle.



Medrano, a retired PNP intelligence officer who survived an ambush attempt in April 2017, sustained gunshot wounds in various parts of his body. He was rushed to a local hospital but was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.



In a press release sent to reporters Tuesday, Police Gen. Dionardo Carlos said that it was too "early to say that this is election-related."



According to witness statements obtained by investigators, the gunman, who was wearing a jacket, fled the scene using a motorcycle.



“I would like to offer my sincerest condolences to the family of Councilor Medrano. Our investigators are exerting all effort to uncover this case. Let’s see where the evidence will lead us in this investigation,” Carlos said.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Teen bludgeons mother to death
                              


                              

                                                                  By Jennifer Rendon |
                                 December 7, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A 16-year-old boy allegedly attacked his parents with a hammer, killing his mother in Anini-y, Antique on Saturday night.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 OCTA: Quezon City winning war vs COVID-19
                              


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 December 7, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Quezon City, the largest locality in Metro Manila in terms of land area and population, has registered less than 30 new cases of COVID-19 per day, according to OCTA Research Group.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Unvaxxed cops relegated to desk work
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Unvaxxed cops relegated to desk work


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Unvaccinated police officers will be relegated to administrative work under the “no jab, no duty” policy of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 No COVID-19 in 6 of 8 Aurora towns
                              


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Zoleta |
                                 December 7, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Six of eight municipalities in this province recorded zero COVID case on Sunday, according to the local emergency operations center.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 4 cops sacked over Calbayog mayor’s slay
                              


                              

                                                                  By Miriam Desacada |
                                 December 7, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Philippine National Police has dismissed from the service four officers after they were found guilty of the murder of Calbayog City mayor Ronald Aquino and his security escorts in March.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Lakas-CMD condemns attack on party mates in Zamboanga City
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lakas-CMD condemns attack on party mates in Zamboanga City


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
"This cowardly act deserves our collective outrage and condemnation...May the perpetrators behind this appalling attack be...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Basilan town mayor slain in Zamboanga attack
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Basilan town mayor slain in Zamboanga attack


                              

                                                                  By Roel PareÃ±o |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
A municipal mayor in Basilan and a security escort were killed, while another mayor was wounded in an attack by four unidentified...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 89 hospitals using COVID-19 pill molnupiravir &ndash; DOH
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
89 hospitals using COVID-19 pill molnupiravir – DOH


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Eighty-nine hospitals are using the oral antiviral drug molnupiravir for COVID-19 patients despite lack of emergency use authorization,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nuezca died of heart attack, BuCor insists
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nuezca died of heart attack, BuCor insists


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Bureau of Corrections maintained yesterday that dismissed police officer Jonel Nuezca died of a heart attack at the New...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP: No foul play in Jonson&rsquo;s death
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP: No foul play in Jonson’s death


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Billionaire scion Julian Ongpin is no longer a person of interest in the death of artist Bree Jonson as investigators found...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with