PNP investigating slay of ex-cop Ilocos Norte town councilor

Satellite image captured on December 7, 2021 shows the town of Sarrat in Ilocos Norte.

MANILA, Philippines — The chief of the Philippine National Police Chief ordered Tuesday an investigation into the assassination of a town councilor and former cop in Sarrat, Ilocos Norte.

According to police reports, Sangguniang Bayan member Apolonio Medrano, 69, of Sarrat town was shot dead after attending a Monday flag-raising ceremony as he was about to board his vehicle.

Medrano, a retired PNP intelligence officer who survived an ambush attempt in April 2017, sustained gunshot wounds in various parts of his body. He was rushed to a local hospital but was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

In a press release sent to reporters Tuesday, Police Gen. Dionardo Carlos said that it was too "early to say that this is election-related."

According to witness statements obtained by investigators, the gunman, who was wearing a jacket, fled the scene using a motorcycle.

“I would like to offer my sincerest condolences to the family of Councilor Medrano. Our investigators are exerting all effort to uncover this case. Let’s see where the evidence will lead us in this investigation,” Carlos said.