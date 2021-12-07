Lakas-CMD condemns attack on party mates in Zamboanga City

Police personnel secure the scene where Al-Barka Mayor Darusalam Lajid and a driver-escort were killed in an attack on December 6, 2021. The town mayor of Akbar town, Alih Salih, was also wounded in the shooting at Barangay Baliwsan, Zamboanga City.

MANILA, Philippines — Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio and her political party Lakas-CMD condemned Tuesday the Zamboanga City shooting that led to the death of Al-Barka Mayor Darusallam Lajid and injured Akbar Mayor Alih Sali.

Al-Barka and Akbar are towns in Basilan province.

"With the officers and members of Lakas-CMD, my thoughts and prayers for Mayor Darussalam and his aide as we offer their families our deepest condolences. We also wish for the speedy recovery of Mayor Sali, member of the local United Bangsamoro Party but also a member of the Lakas-CMD in Basilan," Duterte-Carpio said in a statement to reporters.

Duterte is chairperson of Lakas-CMD. House Minority Leader Martin Romualdez (Leyte 1st District), who sits as president of Lakas-CMD, echoed the presidential daughter's call.

"We call on our law enforcement agencies to exhaust all means possible to identify those responsible for the gun attack and to put them all behind bars," he said.

Initial reports reaching the Philippine National Police said the victims sustained gunshot wounds and were rushed to the hospital for immediate medical treatment but Mayor Darussalam Lajid and his driver Barad Nuruddin were declared dead on arrival by the Attending Physician, the report said.

According to Romualdez, Both Mayors Lajid and Sali took their oath as Lakas-CMD members only last September 11.

"We also mourn the death of Mayor Sali’s security aide, Farrad Nurrudin, who was with the Basilan mayors when unidentified gunmen attacked them after disembarking from a sea vessel in Zamboanga City early Monday morning," he said.

"The officials and members of Lakas-CMD extend its condolences to the bereaved families of the victims, and we are one with them in prayers that justice will be served the soonest time possible."

Police Gen. Dionardo Carlos, PNP chief, said Monday that police units in Zamboanga City were mobilized for hot pursuit operations against suspects behind the attack.

“Because the pursuit may involve overlapping regional jurisdictions, the [Area Police Commander in Western Mindanao] is in a better position to coordinate operations by PNP Regional and National Support Units, as well as with [military] and Coast Guard Units in the area,” he said.

The suspects fled after the crime on a motorized boat and one white car as their getaway vehicles, Carlos said.

"Mayor Darussalam is a member of Lakas-CMD Party and a personal friend. His untimely demise is truly tragic and heartbreaking," Duterte also said in her statement.

"This cowardly act deserves our collective outrage and condemnation...May the perpetrators behind this appalling attack be immediately brought to justice."

— Franco Luna with reports from Roel Pareño and John Unson