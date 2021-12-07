
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Nation
                        
Lakas-CMD condemns attack on party mates in Zamboanga City
                        

                           
Philstar.com
December 7, 2021 | 12:56pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Lakas-CMD condemns attack on party mates in Zamboanga City
Police personnel secure the scene where Al-Barka Mayor Darusalam Lajid and a driver-escort were killed in an attack on December 6, 2021. The town mayor of Akbar town, Alih Salih, was also wounded in the shooting at Barangay Baliwsan, Zamboanga City.
The STAR / Roel Pareño
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio and her political party Lakas-CMD condemned Tuesday the Zamboanga City shooting that led to the death of Al-Barka Mayor Darusallam Lajid and injured Akbar Mayor Alih Sali.



Al-Barka and Akbar are towns in Basilan province.





"With the officers and members of Lakas-CMD, my thoughts and prayers for Mayor Darussalam and his aide as we offer their families our deepest condolences. We also wish for the speedy recovery of Mayor Sali, member of the local United Bangsamoro Party but also a member of the Lakas-CMD in Basilan," Duterte-Carpio said in a statement to reporters. 



Duterte is chairperson of Lakas-CMD. House Minority Leader Martin Romualdez (Leyte 1st District), who sits as president of Lakas-CMD, echoed the presidential daughter's call. 



"We call on our law enforcement agencies to exhaust all means possible to identify those responsible for the gun attack and to put them all behind bars," he said. 



Initial reports reaching the Philippine National Police said the victims sustained gunshot wounds and were rushed to the hospital for immediate medical treatment but Mayor Darussalam Lajid and his driver Barad Nuruddin were declared dead on arrival by the Attending Physician, the report said.



According to Romualdez, Both Mayors Lajid and Sali took their oath as Lakas-CMD members only last September 11.



"We also mourn the death of Mayor Sali’s security aide, Farrad Nurrudin, who was with the Basilan mayors when unidentified gunmen attacked them after disembarking from a sea vessel in Zamboanga City early Monday morning," he said. 



"The officials and members of Lakas-CMD extend its condolences to the bereaved families of the victims, and we are one with them in prayers that justice will be served the soonest time possible."



Police Gen. Dionardo Carlos, PNP chief, said Monday that police units in Zamboanga City were mobilized for hot pursuit operations against suspects behind the attack.



“Because the pursuit may involve overlapping regional jurisdictions, the [Area Police Commander in Western Mindanao] is in a better position to coordinate operations by PNP Regional and National Support Units, as well as with [military] and Coast Guard Units in the area,” he said.



The suspects fled after the crime on a motorized boat and one white car as their getaway vehicles, Carlos said. 



"Mayor Darussalam is a member of Lakas-CMD Party and a personal friend. His untimely demise is truly tragic and heartbreaking," Duterte also said in her statement. 



"This cowardly act deserves our collective outrage and condemnation...May the perpetrators behind this appalling attack be immediately brought to justice."



— Franco Luna with reports from Roel Pareño and John Unson


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASILAN
                                                      LAKAS-CMD
                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      SARA DUTERTE
                                                      ZAMBOANGA CITY
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Teen bludgeons mother to death
                              


                              

                                                                  By Jennifer Rendon |
                                 December 7, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A 16-year-old boy allegedly attacked his parents with a hammer, killing his mother in Anini-y, Antique on Saturday night.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 OCTA: Quezon City winning war vs COVID-19
                              


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 December 7, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Quezon City, the largest locality in Metro Manila in terms of land area and population, has registered less than 30 new cases of COVID-19 per day, according to OCTA Research Group.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Unvaxxed cops relegated to desk work
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Unvaxxed cops relegated to desk work


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Unvaccinated police officers will be relegated to administrative work under the “no jab, no duty” policy of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 No COVID-19 in 6 of 8 Aurora towns
                              


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Zoleta |
                                 December 7, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Six of eight municipalities in this province recorded zero COVID case on Sunday, according to the local emergency operations center.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 4 cops sacked over Calbayog mayor’s slay
                              


                              

                                                                  By Miriam Desacada |
                                 December 7, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Philippine National Police has dismissed from the service four officers after they were found guilty of the murder of Calbayog City mayor Ronald Aquino and his security escorts in March.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP investigating slay of ex-cop Ilocos Norte town councilor
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP investigating slay of ex-cop Ilocos Norte town councilor


                              

                                 22 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Police Gen. Dionardo Carlos said that it was too "early to say that this is election-related."

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Basilan town mayor slain in Zamboanga attack
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Basilan town mayor slain in Zamboanga attack


                              

                                                                  By Roel PareÃ±o |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
A municipal mayor in Basilan and a security escort were killed, while another mayor was wounded in an attack by four unidentified...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 89 hospitals using COVID-19 pill molnupiravir &ndash; DOH
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
89 hospitals using COVID-19 pill molnupiravir – DOH


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Eighty-nine hospitals are using the oral antiviral drug molnupiravir for COVID-19 patients despite lack of emergency use authorization,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nuezca died of heart attack, BuCor insists
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nuezca died of heart attack, BuCor insists


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Bureau of Corrections maintained yesterday that dismissed police officer Jonel Nuezca died of a heart attack at the New...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP: No foul play in Jonson&rsquo;s death
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP: No foul play in Jonson’s death


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Billionaire scion Julian Ongpin is no longer a person of interest in the death of artist Bree Jonson as investigators found...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with