Nation
                        
Large Lapu-Lapu highlights town's status as Maguindanao fishing capital
                        

                           
John Unson - Philstar.com
December 6, 2021 | 11:34am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Large Lapu-Lapu highlights town's status as Maguindanao fishing capital
A 9.8-kilogram Lapu-Lapu caught less than a mile off Barangay Pura in Datu Blah Sinsuat, Maguindanao.
The STAR / John Unson
                        

                        
MAGUINDANAO, Philippines — A Lapu-Lapu, or grouper, weighing 9.8 kilograms caught on Monday shows how Datu Blah Sinsuat town in Maguindanao has become the new off-shore fishing capital of the province, locals said.



The large grouper is a common catch in the town, merchants and local officials said.





The fish could sell for more than P1,000 at a local market. Prices sould reach more than P2,000 if sold in Cotabato City, where most fisherfolk in town sell their catch.



The office of Mayor Marshall Sinsuat, the municipal police and the 5th Marine Battalion of the Philippine Navy have been protecting the seas off Datu Blah Sinsuat from illegal fishing practices like the use of dynamite, cyanide and fine-meshed nets.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

