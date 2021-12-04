Cavite bettor wins P5.9 million lotto pot

Royina Garma, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) general manager and vice chairperson of the board, said the bettor hit the winning combination 30-04-09-21-05-20, which had a jackpot of P5.97 million.

MANILA, Philippines — A bettor in Dasmariñas City in Cavite won the jackpot in the 6/42 Regular Lotto drawn on Thursday night.

Garma said 69 other lotto players hit five of the winning numbers and won P24,000 each.

The jackpot of the 6/42 Regular Lotto was last won on Saturday last week. A bettor in Tanauan, Batangas won P5.4 million.

Meanwhile, a bettor in Mandaluyong City won P1.91 million after he guessed the winning numbers 04-06-04-02-08-02 in the 6D Lotto, also drawn on Thursday.