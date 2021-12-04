
































































 




   







   















Nation
                        
Cavite bettor wins P5.9 million lotto pot
                        

                           
Rainier Allan Ronda - The Philippine Star
December 4, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Royina Garma, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) general manager and vice chairperson of the board, said the bettor hit the winning combination 30-04-09-21-05-20, which had a jackpot of P5.97 million.
Geremy Pintolo, File
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A bettor in Dasmariñas City in Cavite won the jackpot in the 6/42 Regular Lotto drawn on Thursday night.



Garma said 69 other lotto players hit five of the winning numbers and won P24,000 each.



The jackpot of the 6/42 Regular Lotto was last won on Saturday last week. A bettor in Tanauan, Batangas won P5.4 million.



Meanwhile, a bettor in Mandaluyong City won P1.91 million after he guessed the winning numbers 04-06-04-02-08-02 in the 6D Lotto, also drawn on Thursday.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

