DOTr: 143 social, tourism port projects completed

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has completed 143 social and tourism port projects that are seen to benefit coastal communities, fishermen and tourists.

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said the projects, which were inaugurated on Thursday, highlight the Duterte administration’s goal of equitable growth and development through mobility and connectivity in the country, including far-flung areas.

“President Duterte said the growth and development of the economy should not be limited to big areas. A convenient and comfortable life should be attained, especially in areas which have been neglected and forgotten,” Tugade said.

The 143 seaport projects involve the construction of new and modernized social and tourism ports as well as the rehabilitation and expansion of existing ports to ensure better accessibility to fishers, tourists and coastal communities.

Tugade said the projects address the needs of coastal communities and fishers with better port facilities as well as improve the country’s connectivity and mobility needs.

The DOTr and the Philippine Ports Authority have completed 484 seaport projects nationwide, which generated 3,871 jobs.

Construction of 100 other seaport projects are ongoing.