Belmonte reminds cyclists, 'wear helmet, follow rules for safety'

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte in a photo posted on the city's Facebook page on Nov. 16, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte was one of the bikers apprehended for non-wearing of helmet during the Cycle to End Violence Against Women bike event.

Mayor Belmonte and Cherie Atilano of UN Food System Champions received violation tickets from the Department of Public Order and Safety (DPOS) for violating City Ordinance 2942-2021.

The mayor and Atilano have been fined P500 each.

According to Mayor Belmonte, one of the participants of the Cycle for VAW bike event did not have a helmet so she decided to give her protective gear to her fellow biker.

"I commend our DPOS for strictly implementing our ordinance kasi wala silang sini-sino kapag nagpapatupad ng batas," Mayor Belmonte said.

The city government, Embassies of Netherlands and Austria, the Philippine Commission on Women, Spark Philippines, and several non-government organizations, have launched the Cycle to End VAW event to commemorate the 18-day campaign to end violence against women, as well as the third anniversary of the #RespetoNaman Movement.

The participants cycled along the bike lanes of QC Hall, Elliptical road, up to Agham Road and back.

"Through this event, we hope to spread awareness among the general public about the importance of protecting the rights of women and girls by addressing all forms of gender-based violence," Mayor Belmonte added. Quezon City is considered one of the champions for upholding gender rights in the country.

The event is also part of the city's celebration of National Bike Day on Nov. 18, 2022.

Vice Mayor Gian Sotto, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Netherlands to the Philippines Saskia De Lang, Ambassador of Austria to the Philippines Bita Rasoulian, Philippine Commission on Women Chairperson Sandra Montano, Bikers United Co-Founder Ann Angala, Kabataan Partylist Representative Sarah Elago, Councilors Irene Belmonte, Ivy Lagman, Peachy De Leon, and Mayen Juico, and other city department heads and officials also graced the event.

The city government strictly reminds all bikers and motorists to strictly follow rules and health protocols to ensure their safety. — As released