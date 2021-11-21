Bicol cop who hit, blinded subordinate could return to duty after 'isolated incident'

MANILA, Philippines — The chief of the Philippine National Police said a senior police officer who reportedly hit and blinded a subordinate while drunk might still return to active duty as he minimized the incident as an isolated one.

According to reports, Police M/Sgt Ricky Brabante of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion in the Bicol region was blinded after Police Col. Dulnoan Dinamling hit him in the face with a drinking glass at a birthday celebration on the morning of November 12.

"His service should not end there, that is my reminder to them...Let's look at it objectively. We treat it as an isolated incident. It will not bring down the entire organization because it is the act of one," Police Gen. Dionardo Carlos said.

"At the end of the day, as the father [of the PNP,] I said, accept whatever the consequences are and immediately recover. I told him, you are still innocent at this time."

At a press briefing Sunday morning, Carlos said that he ordered the investigation into the incident to conclude within a week's time, at which point he will render his decision.

Dinamling, who served as regional commander of PNP Aviation Security Unit 5, remains under restrictive custody as the investigation continues.

According to a special order sent to reporters, Dinamling was relieved from the Aviation Security Unit and reassigned to the Administrative and Resource Management Division.

Carlos referred to the restrictive custody as being a "corrective care" where he reminded the erring cop to "immediately recover" so he can resume duty later on.

"I will render my decision based on the facts of the case. That's the assurance I give...I will take care of everybody. I'm not saying I will take care of the officers," Carlos also said.

"We don't magnify [these cases.] We correct it. I went here to remind the personnel not to do the same."

Resignation, admin case recommended

In a separate statement issued over the weekend, though, Police Brig. Gen. Jonnel Estomo, PRO-5 director, said he recommended the resignation of Dinamling to go with the filing of an administrative case. The suspect's battalion commander was also relieved of his position, the statement said.

Estomo has also formed a Special Investigative Task Group to probe the incident.

Brabante is currently recovering from a recent operation, Estomo said. His right eye had to be removed to avoid possible complications.