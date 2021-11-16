
































































 




   







   















Nation
                        
Murder rap filed vs gunman in killing of journo in Davao del Sur — task force
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 16, 2021 | 10:23am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Murder rap filed vs gunman in killing of journo in Davao del Sur â task force
This satellite image shows Bansalan in Davao del Sur province. 
Google Earth
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A murder complaint has been filed against the suspect in the killing of journalist Orlando “Dondon” Dinoy in Davao del Sur, the Presidential Task Force on Media Security said.



In a statement, PTFoMS executive director Joel Sy Egco identified the respondent as Brandie Mercardo Campaner, alias "Bos-Bos".





The murder rap against Campaner, who was identified by several eyewitnesses as the gunman who shot Dinoy, was filed before the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office in Davao del Sur, the task force added.



Eyewitnesses will be referred to the Department of Justice’s Witness Protection Program, the task force also said.



Egco added that the murder of Dinoy was not related to his work as a journalist. He said police investigators identified three possible motives for the killing, and “the strongest was personal grudge in relation to the victim’s other endeavors outside of his work as a reporter.”



Dinoy, a reporter for online outfit Newsline Philippines and anchor for Energy FM, was shot six times inside his rented house in Bansalan town, Davao del Sur.



The killing happened days before the world commemorates the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists on November 2. — Kristine Joy Patag

MEDIA KILLINGS


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

