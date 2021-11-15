Manila police probes into alleged harassment of Sotto-Lacson supporters

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila Police District is validating claims of harassment committed by alleged MPD personnel towards supporters of Sens. Panfilo Lacson and Vicente Sotto III who are running for national posts.

This comes after Lacson said over the weekend that information reaching his office claimed Manila Police District personnel told tricycle drivers and residents wearing Lacson-Sotto masks to take them off or reverse them.

"Why are members of the Manila Police District having residents remove our giveaway face masks? They are harassing tricycle drivers and people wearing these masks. What's wrong with that?" Lacson, himself a former PNP chief, said in a statement.

"I know the directive did not come from Philippine National Police headquarters in Camp Crame. Why is it being done in Manila only?"

In a statement, Police Col. Roderick Alba, PNP spokesperson said that the MPD leadership has directed all Station commanders to check if the alleged incident took place in their respective areas.

According to Alba, it was "unclear in the allegations" which specific areas in Manila the incident happened.

The MPD has given the assurance that as soon as they are done with the investigation, they will submit a full report on this matter, he also said.

"If during the course of investigation (sic.), it will be found out that a violation was committed by some personnel, they will be held liable and accountable for their actions," he said in a statement.

"The PNP maintains its apolitical stance and shall never allow its personnel to be used or abused in political agenda."

Sotto, Lacson's running mate, said their campaign would hand copies of news reports of the harassment to the PNP Chief and DILG Secretary.