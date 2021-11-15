Police arrest officer of anti-trafficking NGO over 2006 rebellion case

MANILA, Philippines — Police have arrested a 64-year-old child rights advocate in Malolos, Bulacan over a 15-year-old rebellion case.

Maria Salome Crisostomo-Ujano, the national coordinator of Philippines Against Child Trafficking, was arrested Sunday morning when she got back home from her usual jog, her daughter said in a Facebook post.

According to her daughter, Ujano and her family were presented with a warrant of arrest for a rebellion case dated June 28, 2006.

Family: How could she have been in hiding?

The Police Regional Office 3 in a statement of its own called the arrest a "manhunt operation," referring to Ujano as one of the "country's top most wanted" persons.

Police Brig. Gen. Matthew Baccay, PRO-3 Director, claimed Ujano "had eluded the arms of the law for more than 15 years before she was arrested in Bulacan."

PACT in a statement challenged this claim, saying Ujano was a well-respected NGO leader who served as its coordinator since 2018.

"Sally has always been in the public eye for her work on protecting children and women from human trafficking and domestic violence for the last three decades, and these trumped-up charges are ridiculous," it said.

The group shared a video of Ujano giving a public talk at a ceremony attended by Social Welfare Secretary Rolando Bautista, a former military general.

Child rights activist red-tagged by PNP

According to Ujano's daughter Karla, the arresting officers were accompanied by people in civilian clothes.

"She asked for the IDs of the civilians but they did not show them. Even the arresting officer could not release the information," Karla wrote in Filipino.

She added that Ujano had not received any court summons or information on the charges of any kind before being arrested.

Newly-minted PNP chief, Police Gen. Dionardo Carlos, confirmed the arrest at a press conference on Monday morning.

He claimed that "police records" identified Ujano as a technical staff member of the New People's Army who "allegedly participated in the execution of NPA members suspected to be government spies."

"Let me emphasize that this arrest is, foremost, the result of a lawful implementation of a Warrant of Arrest issued by judicial authorities, and her affiliation with the CPP-NPA-NDF may have been incidental to the criminal case she is accused of," he said.

"Considering her senior age, [Ujano] has been provided the services of a personal nurse who will closely monitor her health condition and safety from potential risks of COVID-19 exposure," Carlos also said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.