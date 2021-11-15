
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Nation
                        
Police arrest officer of anti-trafficking NGO over 2006 rebellion case
                        

                           
Franco Luna - Philstar.com
November 15, 2021 | 12:53pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Police arrest officer of anti-trafficking NGO over 2006 rebellion case
Photo shows rights activist Maria Salome Crisostomo-Ujano, the national coordinator of Philippines Against Child Trafficking. 
Karla Ujano on Facebook 
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Police have arrested a 64-year-old child rights advocate in Malolos, Bulacan over a 15-year-old rebellion case. 



Maria Salome Crisostomo-Ujano, the national coordinator of Philippines Against Child Trafficking, was arrested Sunday morning when she got back home from her usual jog, her daughter said in a Facebook post. 



According to her daughter, Ujano and her family were presented with a warrant of arrest for a rebellion case dated June 28, 2006.






Family: How could she have been in hiding?



The Police Regional Office 3 in a statement of its own called the arrest a "manhunt operation," referring to Ujano as one of the "country's top most wanted" persons. 



Police Brig. Gen. Matthew Baccay, PRO-3 Director, claimed Ujano "had eluded the arms of the law for more than 15 years before she was arrested in Bulacan."



PACT in a statement challenged this claim, saying Ujano was a well-respected NGO leader who served as its coordinator since 2018.



"Sally has always been in the public eye for her work on protecting children and women from human trafficking and domestic violence for the last three decades, and these trumped-up charges are ridiculous," it said. 



The group shared a video of Ujano giving a public talk at a ceremony attended by Social Welfare Secretary Rolando Bautista, a former military general. 






Child rights activist red-tagged by PNP



According to Ujano's daughter Karla, the arresting officers were accompanied by people in civilian clothes.



"She asked for the IDs of the civilians but they did not show them. Even the arresting officer could not release the information," Karla wrote in Filipino. 



She added that Ujano had not received any court summons or information on the charges of any kind before being arrested.



Newly-minted PNP chief, Police Gen. Dionardo Carlos, confirmed the arrest at a press conference on Monday morning. 



He claimed that "police records" identified Ujano as a technical staff member of the New People's Army who "allegedly participated in the execution of NPA members suspected to be government spies."



"Let me emphasize that this arrest is, foremost, the result of a lawful implementation of a Warrant of Arrest issued by judicial authorities, and her affiliation with the CPP-NPA-NDF may have been incidental to the criminal case she is accused of," he said. 



"Considering her senior age, [Ujano] has been provided the services of a personal nurse who will closely monitor her health condition and safety from potential risks of COVID-19 exposure," Carlos also said. 



This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      PNP
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 MMDA reviews mall protocols
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MMDA reviews mall protocols


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
A technical working group  has been formed by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority to review COVID-19 protocols in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 ‘Bikoy’ admits killing 3 Sorsogon poll bets
                              


                              

                                                                  By Cet Dematera |
                                 November 14, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The man who claimed to be ”Bikoy” in the controversial ”Ang Totoong Narcolist” videos has admitted killing three candidates for local posts in Donsol, Sorsogon.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Caloocan to review dress code over &lsquo;short shorts&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Caloocan to review dress code over ‘short shorts’


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The Caloocan City government would review its dress code ordinance after a woman complained of being accosted for wearing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 La Union governor seeks mayoral post
                              


                              

                                                                  By Artemio Dumlao |
                                 November 15, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
La Union Gov. Francisco Ortega III, who backed out from his reelection bid on Tuesday, will run for mayor of San Fernando City.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 2 slain in Cavite ‘encounter’
                              


                              

                                                                  By Ed Amoroso |
                                 November 15, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A suspected leader of a criminal group and his companion were killed in an alleged encounter in General Trias City, Cavite yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-Caloocan lawmaker acquitted of &lsquo;pork&rsquo; raps
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-Caloocan lawmaker acquitted of ‘pork’ raps


                              

                                                                  By Elizabeth Marcelo |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Former Caloocan City 2nd District Rep. Mary Mitzi Cajayon-Uy has been cleared of graft and malversation charges in connection...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 OCD Twitter account hacked
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
OCD Twitter account hacked


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Twitter account of the Office of Civil Defense, which is among the social media platforms being used by the OCD to make...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Customs seizes P4.7 million smuggled goods in Malabon
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Customs seizes P4.7 million smuggled goods in Malabon


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Bureau of Customs recently confiscated P4.72 million worth of agricultural products believed to have been smuggled from...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 COVID-19 frontliners hailed as outstanding government workers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
COVID-19 frontliners hailed as outstanding government workers


                              

                                                                  By Elizabeth Marcelo |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Heroes in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, including medical frontliners, laboratory experts as well as teachers and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Technical glitch hits LRT-2
                              


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 November 15, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The operations of the Light Rail Transit Line 2  stopped yesterday due to a signaling problem.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with