PNP chief vows justice for teen raped, killed in Batangas

Information reaching the office of Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar indicated that the body of the victim was found in a forested area in Brgy. Sta. Maria on the evening of Monday, November 8.

MANILA, Philippines — The chief of the Philippine National Police directed the Laurel Municipal Police Station investigators to build an airtight case against the alleged perpetrators in the rape and killing of a 15-year-old in Batangas.

Information reaching the office of Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar indicated that the body of the victim was found in a forested area in Barangay Sta. Maria on the evening of Monday, November 8.

In a statement sent to reporters, Eleazar said that the victim had just come over to her classmate's house to answer a module together that morning but did not return home by nightfall, causing her family to search for her.

Her body was later found naked and with her face covered with her own clothes and her module beside her body. The Laurel Municipal Police Station found initial indications that she was raped and strangled to death.

A witness told the local police that the teenager was last seen in the company of a barangay tanod. The village watchman in question was arrested and taken into police custody on Tuesday, November 9, but denied any involvement in the crime.

Eleazar expressed his condolences to the victim’s family as he vowed that the PNP will give justice to her death.

“As a parent, I feel the pain and grief of the orphans of the victim. I sympathize with the family of the girl who could have come a long way in life. The PNP will ensure that the case is airtight to ensure that the perpetrator of this heinous crime is held accountable by law," Eleazar said in mixed Filipino and English.

“Right now, we are holding a barangay tanod who is said to be behind the crime. I have ordered the Laurel Municipal Police Station in Batangas to leave no stone unturned in gathering evidence to the crime to make sure they get the real perpetrator or perpetrators, ”he added.

Eleazar appealed to the public for those who may have information on the incident to come forward and help authorities give justice to the teenager.

"I call on our compatriots that if you know anything about this crime, please do not hesitate to approach the police to help bring immediate justice to the tragic fate of the victim," he said in Filipino.