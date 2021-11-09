QC partners with PLDT-Smart Foundation to fast-track QCitizen ID rollout

Quezon City and the PLDT-Smart Foundation forge a partnership to improve connectivity across 142 barangays, allowing residents to register for a QCitizen ID.

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City local government led by Mayor Joy Belmonte continues to roll out its QCitizen ID to streamline services for its citizens.

To facilitate the issuance of IDs, Belmonte signed a memorandum of agreement with the PLDT-Smart Foundation, led by its president, Alfredo Panlilio.

The partnership aims to aid residents of 142 barangays in applying for IDs by tapping PLDT-Smart technology enhancing connectivity in the country's largest city.

The unified identification system provides the local government with an accurate database of its constituents, thereby facilitating policy making, allocation and implementation of services.

Belmonte encouraged QC residents above 15 years old to apply for the ID, which assigns a unique number for every individual and allows one to access the free city bus service and other social programs.

More details about the QCitizen ID are available here.