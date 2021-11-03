Eleazar urges bazaar organizers: Comply with health protocols

A police officer reminds shoppers along Ylaya street in Divisoria, Manila to follow COVID-19 protocols yesterday. The National Capital Region is likely to slide down to Alert Level 2 in the coming weeks.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) has asked organizers of bazaars to coordinate with local government units to ensure that their patrons are complying with COVID-19 protocols.

While police have been deployed in crowded areas, PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said bazaar organizers should do their part in ensuring that their customers are observing minimum public health standards set by the national government.

Among these are physical distancing protocols and wearing of face masks in public places, which health officials have said are effective in preventing COVID-19.

“Mahalaga ang pagsunod sa health protocols, particularly physical distancing kung may kinalaman sa pagkain ang event, kahit al fresco dining, dahil kinakailangan ditong mag-alis ng face mask,” Eleazar said in a statement.

Even if quarantine restrictions have been eased, Eleazar urged the public not to lower their guard against COVID-19, especially when they are shopping at bargain stores.

Eleazar said COVID-19 remains a threat and could infect people in crowded places such as tiangge or flea markets.

“Kailangang magtulungan tayo para mapanatili o mas mapababa pa ang mga naitatalang COVID-19 cases,” Eleazar said.