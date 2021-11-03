
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Nation
                        
Quezon City now low risk for COVID-19 – OCTA
                        

                           
Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
November 3, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Quezon City now low risk for COVID-19 â€“ OCTA
Commuters queue for EDSA Carousel bus at Nepa Q-mart station in Quezon City on Oct. 11, 2021.
The STAR  /  Michael Varcas, file
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Quezon City is now classified as low risk for COVID-19, the OCTA Research Group reported yesterday.



Citing data from the Department of Health, OCTA said the daily COVID-19 cases in Quezon City from Oct 26 to Nov. 1 went down to 190 from 204 the previous week, or a decrease of about seven percent.



“The average daily attack rate in Quezon City is 5.97 per 100,000 population, which is considered moderate,” the research group said.



The OCTA said the reproduction number in Quezon City dropped to 0.50, which is considered low and within the acceptable level recommended by the World Health Organization.



COVID-19 hospital bed occupancy and intensive care unit utilization were at low levels of 42 percent and 50 percent, respectively, the group said.



The OCTA attributed the improving COVID-19 situation to the effective epidemic management not only in Quezon City but the entire National Capital Region.



At least 1.76 million residents and workers in Quezon City have been fully vaccinated, which is 103.97 percent of its target population to achieve herd immunity against the virus.



About 1.84 million Quezon City residents have received a first dose of COVID-19 jabs.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      OCTA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 7 kidnapped in Batangas
                              


                              

                                                                  By Ed Amoroso |
                                 November 1, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Seven persons were reportedly kidnapped by unidentified men in separate incidents in Batangas on Friday afternoon.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Valenzuela bettor wins P5.9 million lotto jackpot
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Valenzuela bettor wins P5.9 million lotto jackpot


                              

                                                                  By Rainier Allan Ronda |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
A bettor in Valenzuela City won the P5.9-million jackpot of the Regular Lotto 6/42 draw on Saturday night, the Philippine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 OCTA: Quezon City classified as low-risk for COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
OCTA: Quezon City classified as low-risk for COVID-19


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
"The success of pandemic management in the NCR has largely depended on the success of the largest cities in the region, which...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 2 eyed in kidnap of 6 in Batangas
                              


                              

                                                                  By Ed Amoroso |
                                 November 2, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Police are eyeing a Chinese and a drug suspect as persons of interest in the kidnapping of six individuals in Laurel, Batangas on Friday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 AFP to help return Madlos’ body to kin
                              


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 November 2, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Armed Forces of the Philippines is ready to assist in the turnover of the cadaver of slain New People’s Army spokesman Jorge Madlos to his family in Surigao del Norte.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Caloocan barangay  captain shot dead
                              


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 November 3, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A barangay chairman in Caloocan City was shot dead by motorcycle-riding assailants on Monday night.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Woman dies, 3 hurt in Quezon City fire
                              


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 November 3, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A 21-year-old woman died and three others were injured after a fire struck a residential area in Quezon City before dawn yesterday.


                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 DFA eases alert level on Iraq
                              


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 November 3, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Department of Foreign Affairs yesterday downgraded the alert level on Iraq as the security situation in the Middle East country improved.c

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Prioritize water, sanitation projects, LGUs told
                              


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 November 3, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Local government units should give priority to water supply and sanitation projects in their devolution plans.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Baguio tourist arrivals increasing
                              


                              

                                                                  By Artemio Dumlao |
                                 November 3, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The tourism sector in this city is confident of the recovery of the industry with the easing of travel restrictions.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with