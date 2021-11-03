Quezon City now low risk for COVID-19 â€“ OCTA

Quezon City now low risk for COVID-19 – OCTA

Commuters queue for EDSA Carousel bus at Nepa Q-mart station in Quezon City on Oct. 11, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Quezon City is now classified as low risk for COVID-19, the OCTA Research Group reported yesterday.

Citing data from the Department of Health, OCTA said the daily COVID-19 cases in Quezon City from Oct 26 to Nov. 1 went down to 190 from 204 the previous week, or a decrease of about seven percent.

“The average daily attack rate in Quezon City is 5.97 per 100,000 population, which is considered moderate,” the research group said.

The OCTA said the reproduction number in Quezon City dropped to 0.50, which is considered low and within the acceptable level recommended by the World Health Organization.

COVID-19 hospital bed occupancy and intensive care unit utilization were at low levels of 42 percent and 50 percent, respectively, the group said.

The OCTA attributed the improving COVID-19 situation to the effective epidemic management not only in Quezon City but the entire National Capital Region.

At least 1.76 million residents and workers in Quezon City have been fully vaccinated, which is 103.97 percent of its target population to achieve herd immunity against the virus.

About 1.84 million Quezon City residents have received a first dose of COVID-19 jabs.