Nation
                        
Quezon City cop arrested for alleged robbery-extortion
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 27, 2021 | 11:26am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Quezon City cop arrested for alleged robbery-extortion
File photo dated March 18 shows members of the Quezon City Police District disinfect vehicles entering at the Camp Karingal in Quezon City as part of their precautionary measures against the spread of the COVID-19.
The STAR / Boy Santos
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The chief of the Philippine National Police vowed accountability over the Quezon City police officer who was nabbed for alleged involvement in robbery-extortion activities. 



The PNP Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group arrested Police Cpl. Myrldon Linga Yagi, assigned at Station 14, Holy Spirit, Quezon City Police District, during an entrapment operation inside the Barangay Hall Annex along San Simon Street. 





According to information reaching the IMEG, a complainant reported to them that he was mauled and threatened at gunpoint by Yagi, who also forcibly took his mobile phone. 



The accused cop was caught receiving the marked money worth P2,000 as the supposed payment of the complainant so that his fruit stand, located in Barangay Pasong Tamo, will not be dismantled.



Yagi also made the complainant pay the amount to get his mobile phone back, the PNP said in a statement. 



Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP chief, directed a thorough investigation into this incident to also determine the possible cohorts or other cops involved in robbery-extortion in the area. 



"Because of this, we will make sure that Police Corporal Myrldon Yagi will forever regret the bribery he committed, especially if the investigation shows that he actually did it," Eleazar said.



Authorities were able to seize the marked money, a Taurus 9mm Pistol, two loaded magazines, a PNP identification card, and cash worth P1,635 from the suspect. 



Yagi is presently under the custody of the PNP-IMEG in Camp Crame.



Criminal and administrative charges are being readied against him. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

