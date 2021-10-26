
































































 




   

   









Nation
                        
Eastern Samar cop investigated for using gun to threaten woman
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 26, 2021 | 11:24am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Eastern Samar cop investigated for using gun to threaten woman
Satellite image shows Balangiga, Eastern Samar. 
Google Maps
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The chief of the Philippine National Police directed the regional police office in Eastern Visayas to conduct a thorough investigation into an alleged incident of indiscriminate firing involving a policeman during a confrontation with a woman in Balangiga, Eastern Samar.



Initial police reports said that Police Cpl. Alexander Salazar figured in a confrontation at around 2 p.m. of Sunday with a certain Abby Abrogar in Barangay 01, where the policeman allegedly fired his service pistol to threaten her.



Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar in a statement issued Tuesday said that if it would be established that Salazar indeed used his service firearm to threaten a civilian, PGen Eleazar said administrative charges would immediately be filed against him. 



Salazar is assigned with the Hernani Municipal Police Station in Eastern Samar.



“A policeman who reportedly used his gun to scare a civilian in Eastern Samar has been detained and is being investigated. If this is true, we will not ignore what he did because it is clear that this is a case of abuse that we should just take immediate action so that there is no precedent,” said Eleazar.



No one was hurt in the incident, Eleazar said.  



Salazar is currently detained at the Balangiga detention facility pending the filing of criminal charges against him.



“The guns of police officers should not be used to intimidate our civilians, and our police shoul instead use them to protect them. As police officers, a huge responsibility rests on our shoulders. This includes responsible handling of firearms,” Eleazar said.



“As policemen, we need the highest degree of self-restraint and discipline in exercising our mandate to avoid committing excesses and abuses. We must always keep in mind our sworn oath to protect and serve."


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

