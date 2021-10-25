
































































 




   

   









Nation
                        
PNP chief wants probe into Maguindanao blast near Army detachment
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 25, 2021 | 11:05am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Satellite image shows the municipality of Guindulungan in Maguindanao. 
Google Maps
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The chief of the Philippine National Police directed the PNP's Regional Office in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region to conduct a thorough probe into the hand grenade blast that transpired near an Army detachment in Maguindanao last Saturday, October 23.



In a statement sent to reporters Monday, Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar cited initial police information which stated that a hand grenade was thrown towards the direction of a Philippine Army detachment, which then exploded. 



The grenade blast happened just as a convoy of up to 30 vehicles of Rep. Esmael “Toto” Mangudadatu (Maguindanao 2nd District) and his group passed by the military detachment in Guindulungan, Maguindanao. 



“The alleged targeting of Maguindanao Rep. Esmael Mangudadatu is just one of the many possible motives for the incident. It may also be just a coincidence that the convoy of Rep. Mangudadatu when the incident took place," Eleazar said.



"But our investigators will immediately contact the congressman as well as the soldiers assigned to the Army detachment to get more details."



Mangudadatu is eyeing the gubernatorial post of the province in the 2022 national and local elections. In 2009, a convoy carrying his family, supporters, and journalists fell victim to the Maguindanao massacre that was the worst case of election-related violence and violence against media practitioners in the Philippines.



A member of the ruling administration party PDP-Laban, Mangudadatu earlier said that he would be supporting Aksyon Demokratiko, the party of Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno.



Eleazar directed all police units and offices in the region to remain vigilant and to work with the military to prevent any attacks from lawless elements, especially during this election season. — Franco Luna


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

