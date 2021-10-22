
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Nation
                        
Pasig City runs Climathon Camp and Ideathon 2021
                        

                           
Angela Diaz - The Philippine Star
October 22, 2021 | 6:00pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Pasig City runs Climathon Camp and Ideathon 2021
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — On its third year, the Climathon Pasig Camp and Ideathon 2021 gathered over 200 citizens from the Philippines and other countries to take climate action.  Climathon Pasig Camp and Ideathon 2021 is a climate solutions ideathon where the private and public sectors come together to take action on the pressing climate issues of Pasig City.



The Climathon Pasig Camp 2021 Although Climathon Pasig moved the ideathon online, participants still answered the call to take turn their ideas into concrete actions to answer the top climate challenges in Pasig City. Climathon Pasig Year 3 kicked off with a Climathon Pasig Camp, the first of its kind in the Global Climathon community.



Organizers conducted a series of webinars from September to October 2021, which are still available to watch on Climathon Pasig'sFacebookPage and YouTubechannel. The 5-day camp aims to equip Climathonians as they build their ideas during the Ideathon.



Some of the topics from experts are on climate change, sustainability, climate emergency, and the three design challenges that Climathonians need to answer. Design Challenges Climathon Pasig’s goal to help build a sustainable future of its local community and encourage people's participation, the Design Challenges co-created with the Pasig City Environment &Natural Resources Office (CENRO) this year are based on data generated from the Local Government of Pasig.



Design Challenge #1: How to enable Pasiguenos to actively reduce GHG emissions in the city through the adoption of sustainable practices?(SDG 7: Affordable and Clean Energy)



Design Challenger #2: How to improve on current sustainable transport projects of the city through active co-creation and participation of Pasiguenos?(SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities)



Design Challenge #3: How to develop a behavior and systemic change solution for the city’s solid wastemanagement challenges using a public-private-people partnerships approach? (SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production) All registered teams must decide which design challenges they will solve. They will have to submit a presentation to pitch their ideas which the Climathon Pasig jury will review during the Global Climathon Week. Ideas can be a product, process, campaign, or a combination of these.



Climathon Pasig 2021 Ideathon The participants were given two weeks, from October 9-23, 2021, to co-create solutions, rethink ideas, and collaborate with their team and coaches in preparation for the much-anticipated Global Climathon Week. The goal is to create solutions that will spark conversations, transform minds, and inspire citizens to take climate action.






Global Climathon Week For the third time, Climathon Pasig will join the global movement with more than 100 cities in over 60 countries in answering the call to address the climate crisis.  



The Global Climathon Week will happen on October 25-31 2021. Participants will have a weeklong of fun and exciting webinars to learn from, and in this week various teams will have their ideas showcased as all wait for the winners. The members of the jury for this year’s Climathon Pasig include Vico N. Sotto, Mayor of Pasig City; Allen Angeles, Department  Head II of Pasig City Environment & Natural Resources Office (CENRO); Anton Siy, Head of Pasig City Transport Development & Management Office; Dave Devilles, Vice President of UnionBank of the Philippines Sustainability, CSR, and Employee Relations; and Ludwig Federigan from the Climate Change Committee (CCC). The announcement of winners will be on October 29, 2021, and the winning teams will have the chance to implement a pilot program in one of the communities of the barangays of Pasig City.



A Bayanihan Innovation mindset In line with bringing the Bayanihan Innovation mindset towards climate resilience, SCALE Solutions brought the first-ever Climathon to the Philippines in 2019; and the first city that hosted the Climathon was Pasig City. Together with co-organizer Future Proof PH, partners EIT Climate-KIC and the Local Government of Pasig City, and co-presenter, UnionBank and the UBP Xcellerator Program, Climathon Pasig continues to deliver the crucial transformation required in disrupting approaches in taking climate action in the local scene and the country as a whole. Time to Change; Be the Change. Come trailblaze with us in this Climathon journey. Stay tuned for more updates on our website, and let us connect on our Facebook,Instagram, and YouTube channels!


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PASIG
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ultra Lotto prize soars to P210 million
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ultra Lotto prize soars to P210 million


                              

                                                                  By Rainier Allan Ronda |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackpot is estimated to reach P210 million for tomorrow’s draw, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Camiguin to reopen to tourists
                              


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 October 22, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
More tourism workers in Camiguin have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in preparation for the reopening of the island to tourists.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 500,000 BARMM residents vaccinated
                              


                              

                                                                  By Gilbert Bayoran |
                                 October 22, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Nearly 500,000 residents of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 DOTr: No contract with Pharmally
                              


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 October 22, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Department of Transportation said on Wednesday there were no irregularities on its end in the procurement by the Philippine National Railways of medical supplies from Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 North Cotabato mayoral bet held for P5 million shabu
                              


                              

                                                                  By John Unson |
                                 October 22, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A candidate for mayor of Northern Kabuntalan town was arrested in a raid on his house in Barangay Upper Glad 1 yesterday for alleged possession of illegal drugs.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 DILG: Around 7.9 million of Filipinos in Metro Manila fully vaccinated
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DILG: Around 7.9 million of Filipinos in Metro Manila fully vaccinated


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Around 7.9 million of adult Filipinos in the National Capital Region have completed their vaccine doses against COVID-19,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Respect the dead, don&rsquo;t leave trash in cemeteries&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Respect the dead, don’t leave trash in cemeteries’


                              

                                                                  By Rhodina Villanueva |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
As people are flocking to cemeteries to visit their departed loved ones, an environmental watchdog yesterday reminded the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Manila Ocean Park reopens
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Manila Ocean Park reopens


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Manila Ocean Park reopened yesterday to fully vaccinated visitors after a year of closure due to quarantine restrict...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Metro LGUs start COVID-19 jabs for minors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Metro LGUs start COVID-19 jabs for minors


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Navotas government is targeting to vaccinate at least 150 minors with comorbidities aged 12 to 17 beginning today, Mayor...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOLE adopts new rules on cash aid distribution
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOLE adopts new rules on cash aid distribution


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Labor and Employment has adopted new regulations in the distribution of cash aid for workers displaced by...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with