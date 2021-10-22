Pasig City runs Climathon Camp and Ideathon 2021

MANILA, Philippines — On its third year, the Climathon Pasig Camp and Ideathon 2021 gathered over 200 citizens from the Philippines and other countries to take climate action. Climathon Pasig Camp and Ideathon 2021 is a climate solutions ideathon where the private and public sectors come together to take action on the pressing climate issues of Pasig City.

The Climathon Pasig Camp 2021 Although Climathon Pasig moved the ideathon online, participants still answered the call to take turn their ideas into concrete actions to answer the top climate challenges in Pasig City. Climathon Pasig Year 3 kicked off with a Climathon Pasig Camp, the first of its kind in the Global Climathon community.

Organizers conducted a series of webinars from September to October 2021, which are still available to watch on Climathon Pasig'sFacebookPage and YouTubechannel. The 5-day camp aims to equip Climathonians as they build their ideas during the Ideathon.

Some of the topics from experts are on climate change, sustainability, climate emergency, and the three design challenges that Climathonians need to answer. Design Challenges Climathon Pasig’s goal to help build a sustainable future of its local community and encourage people's participation, the Design Challenges co-created with the Pasig City Environment &Natural Resources Office (CENRO) this year are based on data generated from the Local Government of Pasig.

Design Challenge #1: How to enable Pasiguenos to actively reduce GHG emissions in the city through the adoption of sustainable practices?(SDG 7: Affordable and Clean Energy)

Design Challenger #2: How to improve on current sustainable transport projects of the city through active co-creation and participation of Pasiguenos?(SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities)

Design Challenge #3: How to develop a behavior and systemic change solution for the city’s solid wastemanagement challenges using a public-private-people partnerships approach? (SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production) All registered teams must decide which design challenges they will solve. They will have to submit a presentation to pitch their ideas which the Climathon Pasig jury will review during the Global Climathon Week. Ideas can be a product, process, campaign, or a combination of these.

Climathon Pasig 2021 Ideathon The participants were given two weeks, from October 9-23, 2021, to co-create solutions, rethink ideas, and collaborate with their team and coaches in preparation for the much-anticipated Global Climathon Week. The goal is to create solutions that will spark conversations, transform minds, and inspire citizens to take climate action.

Global Climathon Week For the third time, Climathon Pasig will join the global movement with more than 100 cities in over 60 countries in answering the call to address the climate crisis.

The Global Climathon Week will happen on October 25-31 2021. Participants will have a weeklong of fun and exciting webinars to learn from, and in this week various teams will have their ideas showcased as all wait for the winners. The members of the jury for this year’s Climathon Pasig include Vico N. Sotto, Mayor of Pasig City; Allen Angeles, Department Head II of Pasig City Environment & Natural Resources Office (CENRO); Anton Siy, Head of Pasig City Transport Development & Management Office; Dave Devilles, Vice President of UnionBank of the Philippines Sustainability, CSR, and Employee Relations; and Ludwig Federigan from the Climate Change Committee (CCC). The announcement of winners will be on October 29, 2021, and the winning teams will have the chance to implement a pilot program in one of the communities of the barangays of Pasig City.

A Bayanihan Innovation mindset In line with bringing the Bayanihan Innovation mindset towards climate resilience, SCALE Solutions brought the first-ever Climathon to the Philippines in 2019; and the first city that hosted the Climathon was Pasig City. Together with co-organizer Future Proof PH, partners EIT Climate-KIC and the Local Government of Pasig City, and co-presenter, UnionBank and the UBP Xcellerator Program, Climathon Pasig continues to deliver the crucial transformation required in disrupting approaches in taking climate action in the local scene and the country as a whole. Time to Change; Be the Change. Come trailblaze with us in this Climathon journey. Stay tuned for more updates on our website, and let us connect on our Facebook,Instagram, and YouTube channels!