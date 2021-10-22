
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Nation
                        
DILG: Around 7.9 million of Filipinos in Metro Manila fully vaccinated
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 22, 2021 | 5:04pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
DILG: Around 7.9 million of Filipinos in Metro Manila fully vaccinated
A health worker looks at the lists during vaccination of minors  at the Pasig City General Hospital on Oct. 15, 2021. The hospital is one of the sites for the pilot run of vaccinations for children ages 12 to 17 years old. 
The STAR / Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Around 7.9 million of adult Filipinos in the National Capital Region have completed their vaccine doses against COVID-19, Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said Friday.



The number of full vaccinated individuals in Metro Manila comprises 81.4% of the eligible population in the region, Malaya also said during the streamed ceremonial vaccination adolescents with comorbidities.





Around 9.1 million Filipinos in the NCR, comprising 93.3% of the eligible population, are waiting for their second dose, the DILG official added.






Government data shows that 54.44 million doses of vaccines have so far been administered to Filipinos. As of October 21, around 25.1 million Filipinos have received their full doses of vaccines against COVID-19, while 29.34 million others are waiting for their second jabs.



Malaya said that the government is also now turning their focus on vaccinating the rest of the country.



“If our target is to reach population protection by the end of the year, we need to ramp up by one to 1.5 million vaccines a day,” he added.



The government in October, five months since the rollout of its vaccination program, has also started inoculation adolescents.



Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said that in their locality they are 10,000 Filipinos away from reaching their target to fully vaccinate 1.7 million adults, which is 80% of their eligible population.



Data from the local government also showed that 1.9 million have so far received their first dose, she added.



Belmonte welcomed the start of vaccination of adolescent Filipinos as she noted that Quezon City, whose residents compose 25% of Metro Manila, is composed of fairly young population.



She said that there is “no vaccine hesitancy” in Quezon City as she vowed that the local government will continue to work to reach depressed areas to bring health workers and inoculate the urban poor communities.



Health authorities on Friday logged 5,823 new COVID-19 infections, continuing the nearly two weeks since daily infections fell to four-digit numbers. National caseload is recorded at 2,745,889, with 66,838 tagged as active cases.  — Kristine Joy Patag



 



--



Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com. This article was produced following editorial guidelines.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF THE INTERIOR AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT
                                                      JONATHAN MALAYA
                                                      JOY BELMONTE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Camiguin to reopen to tourists
                              


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 October 22, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
More tourism workers in Camiguin have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in preparation for the reopening of the island to tourists.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ultra Lotto prize soars to P210 million
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ultra Lotto prize soars to P210 million


                              

                                                                  By Rainier Allan Ronda |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackpot is estimated to reach P210 million for tomorrow’s draw, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 500,000 BARMM residents vaccinated
                              


                              

                                                                  By Gilbert Bayoran |
                                 October 22, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Nearly 500,000 residents of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 DOTr: No contract with Pharmally
                              


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 October 22, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Department of Transportation said on Wednesday there were no irregularities on its end in the procurement by the Philippine National Railways of medical supplies from Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 North Cotabato mayoral bet held for P5 million shabu
                              


                              

                                                                  By John Unson |
                                 October 22, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A candidate for mayor of Northern Kabuntalan town was arrested in a raid on his house in Barangay Upper Glad 1 yesterday for alleged possession of illegal drugs.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Pasig City runs Climathon Camp and Ideathon 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pasig City runs Climathon Camp and Ideathon 2021


                              

                                                                  By Angela Diaz |
                                 A few seconds ago                              


                                                            
In its third year, the Climathon Pasig Camp and Ideathon 2021 has gathered over 200 citizens from the Philippines and other...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Respect the dead, don&rsquo;t leave trash in cemeteries&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Respect the dead, don’t leave trash in cemeteries’


                              

                                                                  By Rhodina Villanueva |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
As people are flocking to cemeteries to visit their departed loved ones, an environmental watchdog yesterday reminded the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Manila Ocean Park reopens
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Manila Ocean Park reopens


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Manila Ocean Park reopened yesterday to fully vaccinated visitors after a year of closure due to quarantine restrict...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Metro LGUs start COVID-19 jabs for minors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Metro LGUs start COVID-19 jabs for minors


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Navotas government is targeting to vaccinate at least 150 minors with comorbidities aged 12 to 17 beginning today, Mayor...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOLE adopts new rules on cash aid distribution
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOLE adopts new rules on cash aid distribution


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Labor and Employment has adopted new regulations in the distribution of cash aid for workers displaced by...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with