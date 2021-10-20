
































































 




   

   









Nation
                        
Singapore-Davao route to be launched on October 31
                        

                           
Edith Regalado - The Philippine Star
October 20, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
DAVAO CITY, Philippines — Singapore Airlines is set to launch flights between this city and Singapore dubbed Northern Winter on Oct. 31.



City tourism operations office chief Regina Rosa Tecson said the city government and tour groups are drawing up plans for the arrival of the first group of foreign tourists on a chartered flight of Singapore Airlines.



The flights from Oct. 31 to March 6, 2022 will be the first for Singapore Airlines more than a year after COVID-19 affected all international travels.



Tecson said the airline sent a letter requesting for runway and terminal clearance for its Northern Winter flights schedule.



She said the city tourism office would tie up with the private sector to offer staycation packages to arriving tourists.



A negative reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction test taken within 72 hours prior to travel is required for all inbound travelers.



The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases classified Singapore among the countries in the so-called yellow list or at moderate risk for COVID.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

