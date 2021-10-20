
































































 




   

   









Nation
                        
Bong Go aids typhoon-hit communities in Cagayan
                        

                           
The Philippine Star
October 20, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Bong Go personally visited Buguey and Sta. Teresita towns in Cagayan on Monday to give hope, comfort and aid to victims of Severe Tropical Storm Maring.



In a speech during the activities, Go called on Filipinos to stand in unity, saying the country is facing various converging crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters.



He pledged his continued support for the province, where people are still recovering from other recent calamities.



The senator assured the community that the government is doing everything it can to extend appropriate assistance to expedite its recovery.



Go explained that despite his vice presidential bid, he remains focused on his duties as a senator and public servant, especially in assisting the government and the general public in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.



The senator and his team handed out meals, food packs, vitamins, face masks and face shields to 600 typhoon victims, with thousands more to be assisted in the coming days.



They gave selected residents new pairs of shoes and bicycles so they can travel with ease despite limited transportation options. They also gave some computer tablets so children can study under the blended learning setup better.



As part of government's response to the disaster, representatives from various national agencies – Department of Social Welfare and Development, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, Department of Agriculture, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, Department of Health, Department of Labor and Employment and Department of Trade and Industry – extended other forms of aid.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

