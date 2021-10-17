
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Nation
                        
Legarda calls for effective implementation of the Magna Carta of the Poor to eradicate poverty
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 17, 2021 | 10:02am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Legarda calls for effective implementation of the Magna Carta of the Poor to eradicate poverty
Loren Legarda, principal author of the Magna Carta of the Poor that was enacted in 2019, said that there is a need to ensure that every Filipino rightfully receives the minimum basic needs that will enable them to participate in the country’s growth and development.
Photo Release
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — In celebration of the International Day to Overcome Extreme Poverty on October 17, three-term Senator and now Deputy Speaker Loren Legarda renewed her call to ensure that the poorest of the poor belonging to the vulnerable and marginalized sectors of the country are provided with the necessary government interventions that address their needs and support their aspirations to achieve inclusive growth and to alleviate poverty.



“Our government should ensure that we are extending the necessary support for all poor Filipino families. We have to bring the national government programs closer to the marginalized and vulnerable sectors of the society,” Legarda said.



“We must invest heavily in the grassroots to stimulate growth that will provide more employment and livelihood opportunities to help alleviate poverty. Receiving such support from the government will encourage people to engage in productive livelihood activities and there will be no reason for people to beg in the streets anymore,” she added. 



According to the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), poverty rate was estimated to have risen to 18.3% in 2020, which is equivalent to about 20 million poor Filipinos, from 16.7% or 17.7 million poor Filipinos based on the 2018-data of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).






Legarda, principal author of the Magna Carta of the Poor that was enacted in 2019, said that there is a need to ensure that every Filipino rightfully receives the minimum basic needs—right to adequate food, right to decent work, right to relevant and quality education, right to adequate housing, and right to the highest attainable standard of health–that will enable them to participate in the country’s growth and development.



Legarda’s interventions in the national budget in the past years have made these service—such as free college education, universal healthcare coverage, increased funding for social services, free irrigation for small farmers, and more livelihood opportunities—accessible to more Filipinos.



However, she says, “there is a need to ensure that all poor Filipinos are aware of these programs and that they actually receive and benefit from these services.”



The former Senator urged both the national and local government to be efficient in information dissemination with regards to the availability of these assistance programs and she further challenged the government to simplify the process for people to benefit from the said programs.






“The programs are there—DOLE TUPAD, DOLE Pangkabuhayan, DSWD Sustainable Livelihood Program, DSWD Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation, DTI Shared Service Facilities, DOH Medical Assistance for Indigent Patients, Pantawid Pamilya Program, TESDA trainings, CHED Tulong Dunong, free irrigation for farmers, universal access to healthcare, and free college tuition, among many others,” Legarda mentioned.



“While we need to work on increasing the allocation for each program to ensure that more people will benefit from these, the challenge also lies in the fact that not many are aware that such program exists. I therefore call on the local governments to spearhead better information campaign to help implement these programs more effectively,” she added. 



According to Legarda, once people are informed of the availability of such government assistance, the next step the government should do is to simplify the process of application and release of funds. 



She also lamented that most of the possible beneficiaries of these programs are from far-flung areas and they have to spend time, energy, and money just to come to the city or town proper and request for assistance but, most of the time, the process takes too long such that those who are in need of assistance would have to spend more before they actually receive the help that they deserve.



“There are no band-aid solutions to a problem as complex and as deeply rooted as poverty. Poverty is caused by decades of poor governance and lack of opportunities for our people to prosper. We should not blame the poor for being poor. We have to empower them and enable them to advance because we cannot achieve real lasting growth if there are still millions of  Filipinos living below the poverty line,” Legarda ended.


                        


                        



                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      LOREN LEGARDA
                                                      POVERTY
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Abu Sayyaf member involved in Samal Island kidnapping nabbed in Zambo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Abu Sayyaf member involved in Samal Island kidnapping nabbed in Zambo


                              

                                                                  By Roel PareÃ±o |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
An Abu Sayyaf member tagged in the Samal Island kidnapping and murder of its two western captives, was arrested...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 5 eyed as next PNP chief
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
5 eyed as next PNP chief


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
With less than a month before Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar retires, at least five senior...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Quezon City revs up vaccination for minors
                              


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 October 17, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Quezon City government has opened the COVID-19 vaccine registration for minors who have comorbidities.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Man on drugs holds mother hostage in Pasig
                              


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 October 17, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A 42-year-old man allegedly high on illegal drugs was apprehended after he held hostage his mother in Pasig City on Friday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Road project traversing former Abu Sayyaf lair almost done
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Road project traversing former Abu Sayyaf lair almost done


                              

                                                                  By John Unson |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Peace is now felt in all four corners of the once dangerous Sampinit Complex in Basilan as a result of a road project straddling...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Farm along da riles&rsquo;: Tondo youth marry urban farming and bayanihan for food security
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Farm along da riles’: Tondo youth marry urban farming and bayanihan for food security


                              

                                                                  By Deejae Dumlao |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
In a  community in Tondo, Manila, children found a unique way to bond.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NCR cops told: Strictly enforce health protocols
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NCR cops told: Strictly enforce health protocols


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar has ordered police officers in the National Capital Region to strictly...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 P5 million drugs seized in Pasay, Makati, Navotas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
P5 million drugs seized in Pasay, Makati, Navotas


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
At least P5 million worth of illegal drugs were confiscated during separate stings in Pasay, Makati and Navotas on Friday...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Manila Bay dolomite beach reopens
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Manila Bay dolomite beach reopens


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The man-made dolomite beach at Manila Bay was reopened yesterday after Metro Manila was eased into Alert Level 3 status.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH has final say on alert level &ndash; Abalos
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH has final say on alert level – Abalos


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Following claims that Metro Manila mayors were not consulted on the downgrading of the alert level in the region, Metropolitan...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with