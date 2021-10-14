Moviegoers must sit apart, wear face masks when cinemas reopen â€” DILG


































































 




   

   









Nation
                        
Moviegoers must sit apart, wear face masks when cinemas reopen — DILG
                        

                           
October 14, 2021 | 12:27pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Moviegoers must sit apart, wear face masks when cinemas reopen — DILG
Workers disinfect the seats of a cinema as they prepare to welcome movie-lovers at a mall in Taytay, Rizal on Oct. 14, 2020.
The STAR  /  Miguel de Guzman
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Moviegoers will find empty seats between them and other patrons when cinemas reopen once Metro Manila shifts to Alert Level 3, an official from the Department of the Interior and Local Government said.



Cinemas are among establishments that can operate at a maximum of 30% indoor capacity for fully vaccinated individuals and 50% outdoor capacity under Alert Level 3.





"Since it’s only 30%, there will be seats in between moviegoers that will be left vacant," DILG spokesperson Jonathan Malaya told ABS-CBN News Channel.



In a separate interview on ANC, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the agency will monitor the reopening of cinemas.



“For as long as the minimum health public standards are followed, we can give it a try then monitor if there’s going to be an unusual increase in cases if and when the cinemas are opened,” Duque said.  



“[The 30% capacity] means there is spacing, people need to have face masks, and the cinemas must have HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filters,” he added.



In February this year, the government’s pandemic task force allowed the reopening of cinemas and other establishments in areas under general community quarantine, a move opposed by mayors of the capital region.



Metro Manila will be under Alert Level 3 from October 16 to 31. — Gaea Katreena Cabico


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

