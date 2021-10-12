
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Nation
                        
Metro Manila mayors agree on shortened curfew, restricted cemetery access
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 12, 2021 | 6:27pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Metro Manila mayors agree on shortened curfew, restricted cemetery access
The Makati skyline is seen in this file photo.
The STAR / Miguel De Guzman
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila's local chief executives have voted to impose shortened curfew hours from 12 midnight to 4 a.m. throughout the capital region starting Wednesday, October 13, pointing to a downtrend in its COVID-19 active cases.



In a statement, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chair Benhur Abalos said the adjustment was approved unanimously by the 17 Metro Manila mayors due to the declining number of COVID-19 cases, subject to continued enforcement of COVID-19 protocols and public health standards.



Abalos pointed to the Department of Health's statement on Monday that cited a general decrease in active cases of the pathogen in the National Capital Region.



"In light of the recent developments particularly the steady decrease of active cases, the curfew hours being presently implemented in the NCR under Alert Level 4 has to be adjusted," Abalos said at a press briefing Tuesday.



"Everything is going down. The number of COVID-19 cases are declining as well as the reproduction rate, according to DOH data and OCTA Research."



The current curfew hour is from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. following the implementation of a new alert level system last month being pilot tested to further curb the spread of the deadly virus.



Restricted cemetery visits for Undas week



For the second year in a row, the Metro Manila Council also approved a resolution urging LGUs to enact ordinances or adopt resolutions restricting access to public and private cemeteries, memorial parks, and columbaria from October 29 to November 2 to prevent mass gatherings and avert transmission during Undas or All Saints' Day.



“As for the conduct of wakes, necrological services, funerals, interment, cremation, and inurnment during this five-day period, the prescribed guidelines by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases shall govern," the resolution issued by the MMDA reads.



Abalos in his statement pointed out that the MMC decided to adopt the same resolution implemented last year to temporarily close cemeteries all over the metropolis for at least one week.



There are 29 public cemeteries in Metro Manila.



"Filipinos can still physically visit the graves of their departed loved ones earlier than October 29 or later than November 2, subject to the prescribed thirty percent (30%) venue capacity," Abalos said.



"Face masks, face shields, and observance of physical distancing will be required."


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      METRO MANILA COUNCIL
                                                      METRO MANILA DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
                                                      NATIONAL CAPITAL REGION
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 3 kids die in vehicular mishap
                              


                              

                                                                  By Eva Visperas |
                                 October 12, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Three children died after they were hit by a 10-wheeler truck in Placer, Masbate on Sunday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 12 in student&rsquo;s death by hazing nabbed in Laguna
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
12 in student’s death by hazing nabbed in Laguna


                              

                                                                  By Ed Amoroso |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Twelve members of a fraternity tagged in the death of a student during hazing rites in Sorsogon in 2020 were arrested in Calamba,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP chief scores actor Jake Cuenca over car chase, sorry for stray bullet injury
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP chief scores actor Jake Cuenca over car chase, sorry for stray bullet injury


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
"For what you have done, I will make sure that you are held accountable for your insult not only to the police but also to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Chavit drops poll bid for son’s sake
                              


                              

                                                                  By Artemio Dumlao |
                                 October 12, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Luis “Chavit” Singson yesterday backed out of the vice gubernatorial race in Ilocos Sur to give way to his son, incumbent Gov. Ryan Singson.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Actor Jake Cuenca held after car chase
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Actor Jake Cuenca held after car chase


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Authorities have filed criminal charges against actor Jake Cuenca, who reportedly sped off in his Rubicon jeep after ramming...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 2 soldiers, cop, 2 cohorts nabbed for peddling government firearms
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
2 soldiers, cop, 2 cohorts nabbed for peddling government firearms


                              

                                                                  By John Unson |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Five gunrunners, one of them a policeman and two soldiers, were arrested in the act of selling four assault rifles and five...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eleazar slams Jake Cuenca for disrespecting cops, law
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eleazar slams Jake Cuenca for disrespecting cops, law


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar yesterday criticized actor Jake Cuenca for what he described as lack...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lawyer takes over DICT post
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lawyer takes over DICT post


                              

                                                                  By Rainier Allan Ronda |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
A lawyer has taken the helm at the Department of Information and Communications Technology following the resignation of DICT...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BI personnel told: Shun campaigning for poll bets
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BI personnel told: Shun campaigning for poll bets


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Bureau of Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente yesterday reminded BI employees to avoid campaigning or soliciting votes...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Storm signals raised as Maring intensifies
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Storm signals raised as Maring intensifies


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tropical Storm Maring intensified into a severe tropical storm yesterday, prompting the state weather agency to place several...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with