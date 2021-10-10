Sulu governor, vice guv to run unopposed in 2022 polls

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — It will be a walk in the park for the father and son incumbent Sulu Gov. Abdusakur Tan Sr. and Vice Gov. Abdusakur “Totoh” Tan II as they run unopposed in the 2022 elections.

Based on the reports of the Commission on Elections provincial office, only the father and son have filed their certificate of candidacy for the province’s top position. The COC filing officially closed at 5 p.m. Friday, October 8.

Tan, a PDP-Laban stalwart and staunch supporter and friend of President Rodrigo Duterte, filed his candidacy along with his son and all local party members Thursday.

The last time that Tan ran with a rival was in 2019 against Benjamin Loong, a former governor of the province also.

He and his son are seeking their second term as the governor and vice governor of the province