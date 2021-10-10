
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Nation
                        
PNP chief wants probe on fraternity leader shot dead in Cebu
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 10, 2021 | 3:37pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
PNP chief wants probe on fraternity leader shot dead in Cebu
Buscaino was a chapter president of the Alpha Kappa Rho fraternity who had received threats to his life prior to his death, once surviving a previous attack in 2018. 
The STAR / File
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The chief of the Philippine National Police directed Sunday personnel of Cebu City police to expedite the investigation into the killing of a fraternity leader on October 8 and look into all the possible motives behind the incident.



Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said he expects the local police to conduct a background check on the death threats that Richard Buscaino received before he was gunned down along Tres de Abril Street in Brgy. Calamba. 



Buscaino was a chapter president of the Alpha Kappa Rho fraternity who had received threats to his life prior to his death, once surviving a previous attack in 2018. 



“I have ordered the Cebu City Police to look into possible angles in the killing of Richard Buscaino, Akhro fraternity Central Visayas chapter president and former Barangay Calamba, Cebu City councilor,” Eleazar said. 



The PNP chief expressed sympathy for Buscaino's family and vowed to personally monitor the progress of the investigation. 



"Apart from the many possible motives for the murder of Buscaino, he has previously received threats on his life and survived the attempted murder of him in 2018,” Eleazar said.



Authorities said Buscaino was driving toward the interior section of Barangay Labangon when the suspects attacked him. Law enforcers recovered six empty shells from an unidentified gun at the crime scene.



Eleazar urged those who have information about this incident to come out and help authorities in shedding light and resolving the case. 



“We also call on those who witnessed the incident or have information on the incident to cooperate with the police for the immediate resolution of the case and the arrest of the perpetrators,” Eleazar said.



"I would like to assure Buscaino's family that the PNP will not leave any stone unturned and we will not. stop until we bring the perpetrators to justice."


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      PNP
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Makati shuts down 3 restaurants
                              


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 October 10, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The city government of Makati has closed down three restaurants for operating without a business permit.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eleazar welcomes end of Ongpin drug case probe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eleazar welcomes end of Ongpin drug case probe


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine National Police yesterday welcomed the conclusion of the probe of the Department of Justice into the drug case...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lopez backs out of Manila mayoral race
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lopez backs out of Manila mayoral race


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Manila District 1 Rep. Manny Lopez, who was earlier endorsed by President Duterte as his bet for the city’s mayoral...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SC upholds police ban on monitoring family
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SC upholds police ban on monitoring family


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Supreme Court has affirmed its 2019 decision on the issuance of a permanent protection order prohibiting the Philippine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 33 Ilocos candidates running unopposed
                              


                              

                                                                  By Eva Visperas |
                                 October 10, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Thirty-three candidates in Ilocos region are running unopposed in next year’s elections.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Sulu governor, vice guv to run unopposed in 2022 polls
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sulu governor, vice guv to run unopposed in 2022 polls


                              

                                                                  By Roel Pareño |
                                 35 minutes ago                              


                                                            
It will be a walk in the park for the father and son incumbent Sulu Gov. Abdusakur Tan Sr. and Vice Gov. Abdusakur “Totoh”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Couple killed, 5 hurt in Bukidnon grenade blast
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Couple killed, 5 hurt in Bukidnon grenade blast


                              

                                                                  By John Unson |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
A man gone berserk killed himself and his wife and hurt five neighbors with a fragmentation grenade on Saturday in Malaybalay...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Drug den operator, 4 others arrested in Tacurong City
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Drug den operator, 4 others arrested in Tacurong City


                              

                                                                  By John Unson |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency a drug den operator and four others in an operation here Friday that the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte catches COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte catches COVID-19


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has tested positive for COVID-19, the city government announced Saturday. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Belmonte bares priorities, announces 2022 slate
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Belmonte bares priorities, announces 2022 slate


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte and Vice Mayor Gian Sotto yesterday announced their priorities and formally presented their...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with