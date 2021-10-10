PNP chief wants probe on fraternity leader shot dead in Cebu

Buscaino was a chapter president of the Alpha Kappa Rho fraternity who had received threats to his life prior to his death, once surviving a previous attack in 2018.

MANILA, Philippines — The chief of the Philippine National Police directed Sunday personnel of Cebu City police to expedite the investigation into the killing of a fraternity leader on October 8 and look into all the possible motives behind the incident.

Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said he expects the local police to conduct a background check on the death threats that Richard Buscaino received before he was gunned down along Tres de Abril Street in Brgy. Calamba.

“I have ordered the Cebu City Police to look into possible angles in the killing of Richard Buscaino, Akhro fraternity Central Visayas chapter president and former Barangay Calamba, Cebu City councilor,” Eleazar said.

The PNP chief expressed sympathy for Buscaino's family and vowed to personally monitor the progress of the investigation.

"Apart from the many possible motives for the murder of Buscaino, he has previously received threats on his life and survived the attempted murder of him in 2018,” Eleazar said.

Authorities said Buscaino was driving toward the interior section of Barangay Labangon when the suspects attacked him. Law enforcers recovered six empty shells from an unidentified gun at the crime scene.

Eleazar urged those who have information about this incident to come out and help authorities in shedding light and resolving the case.

“We also call on those who witnessed the incident or have information on the incident to cooperate with the police for the immediate resolution of the case and the arrest of the perpetrators,” Eleazar said.

"I would like to assure Buscaino's family that the PNP will not leave any stone unturned and we will not. stop until we bring the perpetrators to justice."