
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Nation
                        
Couple killed, 5 hurt in Bukidnon grenade blast
                        

                           
John Unson - Philstar.com
October 10, 2021 | 12:56pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Couple killed, 5 hurt in Bukidnon grenade blast
Stock image of a man throwing a grenade.
File 
                        

                        
COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A man gone berserk killed himself and his wife and hurt five neighbors with a fragmentation grenade on Saturday in Malaybalay City in Bukidnon province.



The fatalities, Jojit,Leona, 44, and his 35-year-old wife, Remalyn, died on the spot from shrapnel wounds in different parts of their bodies.



Neighbors first heard the couple quarreling loudly before an explosion ripped through their house in Barangay Casisang in Malaybalay City, Bukidnon.



Witnesses told police probers Leona was confronting his wife over rumors purporting she was having an affair with another man before he set off the fragmentation grenade that he first showed to neighbors who tried to intervene.



Five others who were in the scene were hurt in the blast.



Neighbors said Leona was restive and seemed so agitated for several days before the incident.



Investigators from the Malaybalay City police are still trying to identify the source of the grenade that killed Leona and his spouse.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      GRENADE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Makati shuts down 3 restaurants
                              


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 October 10, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The city government of Makati has closed down three restaurants for operating without a business permit.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lopez backs out of Manila mayoral race
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lopez backs out of Manila mayoral race


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Manila District 1 Rep. Manny Lopez, who was earlier endorsed by President Duterte as his bet for the city’s mayoral...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 33 Ilocos candidates running unopposed
                              


                              

                                                                  By Eva Visperas |
                                 October 10, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Thirty-three candidates in Ilocos region are running unopposed in next year’s elections.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Maring, Nando to merge into severe tropical storm&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Maring, Nando to merge into severe tropical storm’


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tropical Storm Maring and Tropical Depression Nando may merge into a severe tropical storm, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 New Bulacan cop chief assumes post
                              


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Efren Lazaro |
                                 October 10, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Bulacan has a new police chief.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Couple killed, 5 hurt in Bukidnon grenade blast
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Couple killed, 5 hurt in Bukidnon grenade blast


                              

                                                                  By John Unson |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
A man gone berserk killed himself and his wife and hurt five neighbors with a fragmentation grenade on Saturday in Malaybalay...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP checks cops with kin running in elections
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP checks cops with kin running in elections


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar has ordered an inventory of police officers who have relatives running...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 P4.8 million smuggled cigarettes seized
                              


                              

                                                                  By Roel PareÃ±o |
                                 October 10, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Smuggled cigarettes worth around P4.8 million were seized from two Malaysian-styled wooden-hulled motor boats, locally known as jungkong, near an island east of this city on Friday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 6/58 lotto pot to hit P174 million
                              


                              

                                                                  By Rainier Allan Ronda |
                                 October 10, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackpot is seen to reach P174 million by tonight’s draw, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office said yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 More Bukidnon town residents get aid from Bong Go
                              


                              

                                 October 10, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Sen. Bong Go’s outreach team carried out its third day of relief work for low-income households suffering from the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in two more towns in Bukidnon on Wednesday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with