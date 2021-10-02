



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Nation
                        
Father kills three-month-old baby crying non-stop
                        

                           
John Unson - Philstar.com
October 2, 2021 | 8:53am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Father kills three-month-old baby crying non-stop
Stock image of a baby.
Image by Tawny Nina Botha from Pixabay 
                        

                        
COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A 20-year-old father is now detained for the death of his three-month-old child whose head he hit with a feeding bottle for crying out loud non-stop despite having been given infant formula.



Personnel of the Cotabato Cty Police Station 1 managed to immediately clamp down suspect Mucher Repalda Flores after receiving a report on his having killed his child in their house in Barangay Poblacion 4 here.



Neighbors said they are convinced Flores was hooked to drugs, based on his recurrent mood swings where acted agitated and irrational.



“I didn’t mean killing my own child. I was not drunk or under the influence of illegal drugs then,” Flores told reporters whom the police allowed to talk to him Friday.



Bona said they are to file a corresponding criminal case against Flores whose wife and relatives want prosecuted for his offense. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BABY
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 P150 million coins, luxury cars found in Quezon City house
                              


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 October 2, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Hundreds of bags of coins and five luxury cars were recovered at a house in Barangay Laging Handa, Quezon City yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vico Sotto files re-election bid for Pasig City                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vico Sotto files re-election bid for Pasig City


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto is seeking another term to head the city.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Quezon City government ready to vaccinate minors
                              


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 October 1, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Quezon City government is ready to implement the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination program for minors once it is approved by the national government.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Ex-Negros cop chief is new PNP spokesman
                              


                              

                                                                  By Gilbert Bayoran |
                                 October 2, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A former officer-in-charge of the Negros Occidental police is the new spokesman of the Philippine National Police.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 29,000 tourism workers in Metro Manila vaxxed
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
29,000 tourism workers in Metro Manila vaxxed


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Almost all employees of tourism establishments in Metro Manila have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Department...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Cebu lifts COVID-19 test requirement for travelers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cebu lifts COVID-19 test requirement for travelers


                              

                                                                  By Le Phyllis Antojado |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
A negative reverse transcription-poymerase chain reaction or antigen test is no longer required for travelers to Cebu pr...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Calabarzon COVID-19 cases drop – OCTA
                              


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 October 2, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
All provinces in Calabarzon have recorded a decrease in new COVID-19 cases in the past week, the OCTA Research group said yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 No politics in granular lockdowns – Belmonte
                              


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 October 2, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte assured residents that politics does not play a role in the declaration of special concern lockdowns in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Gatchalian brods eye swapping posts
                              


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 October 2, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Valenzuela City Mayor Rex Gatchalian and District 1 Rep. Wes Gatchalian filed their certificates of candidacy for each other’s posts yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Government panel suspends Grab-Move It partnership
                              


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 October 2, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The government’s inter-agency motorcycle taxi technical working group (TWG) has suspended the partnership between motorcycle taxi company Move It and Grab Philippines.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with