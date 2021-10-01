Couple nabbed for shabu

MANILA, Philippines — Anti-narcotics officers arrested a couple for alleged possession of at least P1.3 million worth of shabu during a sting in Taguig on Wednesday afternoon.

Shanilyn Rebucas, 42, and Filomino Maturan, 40, were apprehended by members of the Southern Police District and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Barangay Western Bicutan at around 3:30 p.m.

The suspects allegedly sold shabu for P1,000 to a police officer who posed as a buyer.

Police said they recovered from the couple around 200 grams of shabu.