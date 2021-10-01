Taguig COVID-19 patients to receive food packs

MANILA, Philippines — Residents of Taguig infected with COVID-19 will receive hygiene kits and food packs from the city government.

City hall said COVID patients in isolatio facilities and their close contacts undergoing home quarantine will get monitoring kits containing medicines, vitamin C, digital thermometer, KN95 masks, monitoring sheet, ballpen and alcohol.

They will also receive five kilos of rice, oatmeal drink, coffee, canned goods and noodles.

As of Wednesday, Taguig had srecorded a total of 45,335 COVID-19 cases with 860 active cases, 322 deaths and 44,153 recoveries.