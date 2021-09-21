



































































 




   

   









Nation
                        
BARMM assumes control of Cotabato City District Engineering Office
                        

                           
John Unson - Philstar.com
September 21, 2021 | 10:28am

                           

                        

                                                                        
BARMM assumes control of Cotabato City District Engineering Office
The Bangsamoro regional capitol in Cotabato City.
Philstar.com / John Unson
                        

                        
COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The city’s district engineering office is now officially under the Ministry of Public Works-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.



BARMM Public Works Minister Eduard Uy Guerra said Tuesday Public Works Secretary Mark Villar led the symbolic turnover Monday of the Cotabato City District Engineering Office, or CCDEO, to the Bangsamoro government.



The CCDEO was originally under the Department of Public Works and Highways-12.



The turnover event on Monday was held at the central office of the Department of Public Works and Highways at the Port Area in Manila.



Besides Guerra, DPWH Undersecretary Emil Sadain and Danilo Ong, the director-general of the Bangsamoro public works ministry, were also present in the symbolic event.



Guerra said the BARMM leadership is glad with the turnover of Villar’s office of the CCDEO to the Bangsamoro government.



Cotabato City is the capital of the now 29-month BARMM that replaced the defunct Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao in early 2019.



The BARMM is a product of 22 years of peace talks between the national government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, whose chairman, Ahod Ebrahim, is now an appointed chief minister of the Bangsamoro region. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

