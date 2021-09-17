MMDA chair says 6.2 million Metro Manila residents fully vaccinated
MANILA, Philippines — Metropolitan Manila Development Chairman Benhur Abalos said 6.2 million or around 63% of the eligible population to receive vaccines in the National Capital Region have completed their doses against COVID-19.
In an interview with TeleRadyo, Abalos said Metro Manila has 14 million residents and around 9.8 million of them are eligible to receive vaccines. Of these, more than 6.2 million are now fully vaccinated, while around 86% are waiting for their second jabs.
The other 30% are those who are 17 years old and below, and are yet to be approved to be inoculated with jabs with COVID-19.
Abalos said they are looking to having 80% of eligible Metro Manila residents to be fully vaccinated by October
“If we’re looking at one month from now, it could be 79 to 80 percent of the entire Metro Manila,” he said partly in Filipino.
Metro Manila, which is on Alert Level 4 in a five-tiered system, on Friday enters its second day of the two-week pilot implementation of granular lockdowns of identified areas.
Under the new system, the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases empowered mayors to restrict movements in identified individual houses, residential buildings, streets, blocks, puroks, subdivisions and/or villages within their jurisdiction.
The MMDA chair appealed to residents to extend understanding when their areas are placed in lockdowns.
“Please, don’t be angry with your mayors. We are really strict in implementing this. This is for all of us,” Abalos said in Filipino.
He also maintained that there will be no prior announcements before an area is placed in lockdown to avoid further spread of the coronavirus. “If we announce that there will be a lockdown, residents will really leave the area, and [the coronavirus] will spread,” he added.
Health authorities on Thursday logged 21,621 new COVID-19 infections, pushing national viral caseload to 2,304,912. Of these, 177,946 are deemed as active cases.
Latest data from the National COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard shows that as of September 16, 17,977,462 Filipinos have completed their COVID-19 vaccines, while 22,541,383 are waiting for their second jabs. — Kristine Joy Patag
Follow this thread for updates on COVID-19 risk levels, safety measures, and data from Metro Manila's local government units.
Photo: The STAR/Michael Varcas
Metro Manila will be placed under general community quarantine with alert level 4 starting September 16, according Interior Secretary Eduardo Año.
Under alert level 4, alfresco dine-in is allowed up to 30% capacity while indoor dine-in is allowed up to 10% capacity but for fully vaccinated customers only.
Personal care services and religious gatherings will be allowed up to 30% capacity if outdoor and 10% capacity for indoor but for fully vaccinated only.
A total of 122 individuals, including 99 children, at the Gentlehands Orphanage in Quezon City tested positive with COVID-19.
Following this development, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte called on the management of workplaces to strictly implement minimum public health protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Dapat maging mahigpit ang ating persons in authority sa pagpapatupad nito para maiwasan natin ang pagkalat ng virus," Belmonte says in a statement.
The government should compensate small businesses in Metro Manila that were affected by shifting decisions on quarantine classifications, Akbayan paty-list says.
Metro Manila was supposed to shift to General Community Quarantine on Wednesday until an announcement on Tuesday evening that that planned shift, which was supposed to also see a shift to "granular" lockdowns, would be deferred until September 15 or until guidelines are finalized.
"The [Inter-Agency Task Force] must reimburse small businesses that incurred losses due to its ‘laban-bawi’ quarantine protocols. This kind of negligence and thoughtlessness from the government hurts everyone, especially small enterprises and their workers who are trying their best to survive despite the pandemic," party-list nominee Perci Cendaña says in a statement.
Metro Manila to remain under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine until September 15, 2021 or until the government irons out guidelines on a new quarantine system, the Palace announces.
Metro Manila was supposed to revert to General Community Quarantine from September 8 as the government tests using 'granular' lockdowns instead of region-wide quarantine classifications.
Metro Manila is reverting to the more lenient General Community Quarantine from September 8 to 30, according to a resolution by the inter-agency pandemic task force.
Members of the task force last week said the government may shift to "granular" lockdowns, or smaller-scale and localized hard lockdowns, instead of classifications that are region-wide.
