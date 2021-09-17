



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Nation
                        
Belmonte orders review of COVID-19 protocols
                        

                           
Janvic Mateo - The Philippine Star
September 17, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Belmonte orders review of COVID-19 protocols
Residents in a compound in Brgy. Pinyahan, Quezon City which was placed under special concern lockdown due to COVID-19 cases receive food aid on Sept. 15, 2021.
The STAR / Michael Varcas, file
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Following COVID-19 outbreaks in two convents and an orphanage, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte has directed local health officials to review COVID-19 protocols in closed-setting facilities and other high-risk institutions.



Belmonte ordered the City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (CESU) to be more proactive in testing those staying in convents, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, homes for the aged, shelters for street children, halfway homes for victims of violence and abuse, hospices and correctional facilities.



She also asked the city architect and Department of the Building Official to recommend ways in which these facilities could retrofit buildings to curb COVID-19 transmission.



“We cannot be reactive every time there is an outbreak. We have seen recent outbreaks in such high-risk facilities. We must be proactive. We will test them and check if they have strict health protocols in place,” Belmonte said.



The mayor also directed the CESU to determine the vaccination status of people staying or working in these facilities, noting that the city government is willing to organize special vaccination programs.



City hall confirmed yesterday that an outbreak of COVID-19 was reported in a second convent located in the city.



The Convent of Holy Spirit in Barangay Immaculate Conception was placed under a special concern lockdown after 22 people, including 13 nuns, tested positive for the virus.



Most of the infected nuns are between 80 and 101 years old, the local government said.



The convent was put under the care of doctors from St. Luke’s Medical Center.



On Wednesday, the city government reported that 114 people, including 64 nuns, at the Religious of the Virgin Mary Convent in Barangay Kaunlaran had tested positive for COVID-19.



In a statement, the convent said only 62 nuns were infected with the virus.



Last week, 122 residents of Gentle Hands Orphanage, including 99 minors, contracted the viral disease.



The local government said contact tracing and mass testing are underway to contain the spread of the virus.



Belmonte urged the administrators of such facilities to ensure that health protocols are strictly observed and that suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases are immediately reported to the city government. – Robertzon Ramirez


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP probes into killing of lawyer in South Cotabato
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP probes into killing of lawyer in South Cotabato


                              

                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
South Cotabato police said Macababbad was shot dead multiple times by three undentified gunmen in front of his house in Surallah,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Congressman Olivarez running for mayor
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Congressman Olivarez running for mayor


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Parañaque Rep. Eric Olivarez has announced his bid to succeed his elder brother, Mayor Edwin Olivarez, who is on his...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Fully vaccinated cop dies of COVID-19
                              


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 September 16, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A policeman who had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 has succumbed to the coronavirus.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Human rights lawyer shot dead in South Cotabato
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Human rights lawyer shot dead in South Cotabato


                              

                                                                  By John Unson |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Two men together on a motorcycle killed a crusading pro-poor lawyer before dusk Wednesday in nearby Surallah town in South...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Protocol breach eyed in PNP training facility COVID-19 outbreak
                              


                              

                                                                  By Roel PareÃ±o |
                                 September 10, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Philippine National Police is looking into the possible breach of health protocols at a regional PNP training facility in this city after 51 personnel tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Lucy running for Ormoc mayor; Sara, Baste for reelection
                              


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 September 17, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Contrary to earlier reports, Leyte fourth district Rep. Lucy Torres-Gomez is not running for senator.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 South Cotabato human rights lawyer slain
                              


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 September 17, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Two men on a motorcycle shot dead a human rights lawyer in Surallah, South Cotabato on Wednesday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Baguio extends heightened quarantine restrictions
                              


                              

                                                                  By Artemio Dumlao |
                                 September 17, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The implementation of additional quarantine restrictions in this city has been extended until Sept. 26 as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Makati street placed under 14-day lockdown
                              


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 September 17, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Makati government yesterday placed H. Santos street in Barangay Tejeros under a 14-day granular lockdown.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Zamora running for reelection
                              


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 September 17, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora announced yesterday that he would run for reelection in 2022.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with