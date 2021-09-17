Lucy running for Ormoc mayor; Sara, Baste for reelection

MANILA, Philippines — Contrary to earlier reports, Leyte fourth district Rep. Lucy Torres-Gomez is not running for senator.

The congresswoman is running for mayor of Ormoc while her husband Mayor Richard Gomez will seek her current post in next year’s elections.

Senate President Tito Sotto had earlier said Lucy would be part of the senatorial lineup of the Nationalist People’s Coalition.

The Gomez couple made the decision to swap positions following a meeting with members of the Ormoc Development Team (ODT) at their residence in Carlota Hills.

The ODT said Ormoc Vice Mayor Leo Carmelo Locsin Jr. would seek reelection as Lucy’s runningmate.

Meanwhile, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio and her brother Sebastian, the incumbent vice mayor, will seek reelection in next year’s polls.

Carpio’s spokesperson Mayor Christina Franco of Liloan, Cebu confirmed the reelection bid of the Duterte siblings.

Carpio had earlier called on Filipinos to support her father President Duterte, who has announced his plan to run for vice president.

The mayor said she and her father have an understanding and agreement with regard to their political careers.

In Ilocos Norte, the eldest son of former senator Bongbong Marcos will run for congressman of the first district of the province.

“I officially announce my candidacy to run for congressman. I thank you for all the support and heed your call to serve our beloved province,” Ferdinand Alexander Marcos said in a speech in Sarrat town recently.

Marcos is the political officer of his uncle, Leyte Rep. and House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez, and economic consultant of the Ilocos Norte provincial government headed by his cousin Matthew Manotoc.